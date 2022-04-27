Construction began on Wednesday, April 6 making improvements at the US 18/151 and West Verona Avenue/Epic Lane interchange, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation news release.
The project will construct a westbound auxiliary lane from State Highway 69 to the West Verona Avenue/Epic Lane off-ramp; add a second exit lane to the westbound West Verona Avenue/Epic Lane off-ramp; add an additional southbound through lane at the US Highway 18/151 and West Verona Ave/Epic Lane intersection; and add a second lane to the eastbound on-ramp from West Verona Avenue/Epic Lane to the existing on-ramp bridge over US 18/151.
The following traffic impacts are anticipated during the project – one lane closed on US 18/151 westbound during off-peak hours; WIS 69 ramp to US 18/151 westbound closed for two weeks; US 18/151 westbound ramp to West Verona Avenue/Epic Lane closed for three nights; temporary closures and detours on the Military Ridge State Trail under US 18/151.
Notices for these closures will be shared on message boards along the highway, ramps and trail, the WisDOT release stated.
The construction – scheduled for completion in August 2022 – will “enhance safety, reduce traffic congestion, and accommodate future growth,” the new release said.
For more information on this project, visit projects.511wi.gov/us18151-verona.