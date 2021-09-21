Tuvalu2

Tuvalu has a front porch for customers to enjoy.

 Photo submitted

Learn more about the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association and some of its programs during an open house the first week of October.

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, Association members will hold an informal open house at Tuvalu Coffeehouse, 300 S. Main St., to talk about changes with the organization and learn about volunteer opportunities and conservation programs being led by area farmers. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit uppersugar.org/events.

