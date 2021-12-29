The Verona Area Community Theater will be holding auditions for “Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 8, at the VACT Building located at 103 Lincoln St.
In the show, Jack and Annie’s tree house takes them to an exotic island with pirates, where they discover the power of friendship and the simple pleasures in everyday life, according to the VACT’s website. The show’s run time is approximately 30-40 minutes, an abbreviated version of the full show.
Vocal and dance auditions are now open for those currently in grades 2-4, and those interested should register for an audition time slot by noon on Wednesday, Jan. 5, online at vact.org. No day-of, walk-up or late registrations will be accepted. Full information on the auditions can be found at vact.org.
Audtioners should prepare to sing approximately 30 seconds of any song and bring a recent photo. VACT will be selecting two casts of approximately 50 kids in each cast.
The cast list will be posted on the VACT’s website by Monday, Jan. 10.
For this production, all cast members must be fully vaccinated by the date of the first rehearsal (Sunday, Jan. 23). “Pirates Past Noon KIDS” will be performed at the Badger Ridge Middle School PAC April 28, 29 and 30.
VACT will also be presenting “High School Musical 2 Junior” in April, but audition slots have all been filled.