Verona Area Community Theater has scheduled opportunities for kids and teens to grow in the performing arts with a full year of youth fine arts education classes in dance, drama and – new this year – music.
“VACT is thrilled to introduce music classes into our educational programming this year,” VACT education director Emma Vogel told the Press. “Students will have the opportunity to learn about singing, sight reading and building their own vocal style and confidence.”
The dance program, Dancing through the Decades, will teach youth ballet, hop-hop, tap, jazz and lyrical dance.
The dance classes run Oct. 18 to April 22.
In the youth theater classes, Learning to Shine, participants will learn basic skills of theater, improv, acting and performance.
In the music classes, Finding Our Perfect Harmony, participants will be taught singing, vocal studies, solo and ensemble techniques with both classical and contemporary music.
The theater and music classes run Oct. 18 to April 15.
“With so many styles of these different classes available, there is sure to be something that interests kids from ages three through 18,” Vogel said.
Classes will be held at the Verona Area Community Theater Building, 103 Lincoln St.
For class costs and registration, visit vact.org.
For information, contact VACT education director Emma Vogel at emma@vact.org.