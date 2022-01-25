If you invite a friend to dinner, but don’t tell them exactly why they’re there, things have a tendency to get a bit messy.
That’ll be one of the take-aways from Verona Area Community Theater’s upcoming Valentine’s Day show, “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” which will run both the weekend before and after. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. each day Feb. 10-12 and Feb. 17-19, as well as at 2 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 12 and Feb. 19. All shows will be performed at the VACT building, 103 Lincoln St.
Tickets will be $17 for general admission, and $14 for senior citizens 65 and older and students, and can be purchased both online and at the door before the show. Masks are required for the duration of the performance, and attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination at the door.
The play, written by Marc Camoletti and adapted by Robin Haydon, revolves around Bernard, who has invited his mistress over for a gourmet dinner the weekend his wife is planning to be out of town. To solidify an alibi, Bernard invites his best friend Robert, who doesn’t know why he’s been invited, but then has to abruptly cancel his own out-of-town plans with Bernard’s wife, who he’s secretly been seeing.
To complicate matters, Bernard’s actual mistress pretends to be the cook to hide the ordeal from his wife, and instead turns the chef into the mistress for the night – leading both Bernard and Robert to figure out on the fly how to hide their indiscretions.
Steve Fecteau will play Bernard in his debut with VACT, and Curt Hanke will play the role of Robert. The rest of the cast will split between alternating performances, as Jacqueline will be shared by Sara Ward-Cassady and Jillian Hepinstall, and Suzette will be performed by both Liz Nickels and Emily Ostendorf. Suzanne’s character will be shared by Amanda Miner and Julia Fure, and George by Paul Carlson and Mike Brady.
Tom Arnol is directing the show, with assistance from producer Dale Nickels, stage management by Noelle Hatleberg, costume design by Sara Pfantz and lighting and sound design from Steve Nickels.
“We can’t wait for audiences to experience this hilarious play live on our own stage and laugh while enjoying the antics of our talented cast,” Arnol said in a news release from VACT.
For more information, visit VACT’s website at vact.org.