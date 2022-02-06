Need an excuse not to cook dinner next week, while also supporting local students?
The Verona American Legion will serve a spaghetti dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The dining room will be opened for those that want to eat-in, and carryout service will also be available.
As a change over previous dinners, no drive-thru service will be offered.
The meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, French bread and a dessert. The cost is $12 per meal with $1 from each meal sold going toward the American Legion Scholarship fund.
The Legion is located at 207 Legion Street.
“Your continued support of our programs at the American Legion in these difficult times is greatly appreciated,” commander Stan Hook said.