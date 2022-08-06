Over 40 string players and a drummer are rehearsing to bring Verona some outdoor musical entertainment next week.
The Verona Area Community Orchestra is preparing for a free concert open to the public from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10.
Everyone is invited to come out to hear some selections from musicals including “Les Miserables” “Chicago” and “Coco” as well as popular rock songs from Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and Elton John.
Bring your own snacks, blankets or chairs, and get ready for some summer entertainment.
The orchestra is working on getting a food truck for this event.
The performance will take place in the Verona Festival Park shelter north of the 111 Lincoln St. City Hall building.