For one fledgling community orchestra, it has been hard to find their footing amid the pandemic. The Verona Area Community Orchestra was founded in autumn 2019 and had its first concert in January 2020, but that was also its last show until March of this year.
Now, the group of 50 string instrumentalists are set to take the stage again on June 8, for their only other formal concert scheduled this year.
The concert will include some string standards, along with a few pop hits.
The lineup will include a symphony by 19th-centry German composer Felix Mendelssohn, a movement from a serenade for strings Swedish composer Dag Wirén, “Rest” by Frank Ticheli, a jazz fusion piece by David Balakrishnan, and two songs by James Brown arranged for strings.
Each piece will offer the audience a little something different from the next, conductor Leyla Sanyer told the Press.
Wirén’s composition, for instance, is a march, which she said is “exciting for strings, we don’t play marches often. Balakrishnan’s piece is “fun and funky,” Sanyer said, with soloists who will be improvising, which she thinks is “kind of cool for an adult group.”
“Rest” by Ticheli, was written about the death of a child, which Sanyer says is timely, but not planned, in relation to the mass shooting in Uvalde. The song is peaceful and solemn, she said.
Finishing with a few James Brown hits played by a string orchestra will be a fun way to kick-off summer, she added.
Sanyer is one of three conductors for Verona Area Community Orchestra. She is joined behind the baton by Kay Black, who teaches middle school orchestra in Oregon, and Scott Vandermuese, who teaches high school orchestra in Verona. Sanyer is a retired educator.
Members of the orchestra hail from Verona, Oregon, Madison, Middleton, and Mount Horeb. The group is a true community orchestra, Sanyer said, in that its members come from all skill levels from those picking up an instrument for the first time – to those who are seasoned players, but perhaps this is just the first time they’ve picked up their instrument in a while.
The three conductors coming from education backgrounds helps create a balance between novice and experienced players, she said. There are no auditions required to join and nobody is turned away.
The June 8 show is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Performing Arts Center at Verona Area High School, 234 Wildcat Way.
Looking to the future
The orchestra is also looking ahead to holding a summer show in a park, though it will be informal compared to the June 8 show – more like a rehearsal open to the public to listen.
“We’ll pull up a few things we’ve done before and also add in a little movie music and pop music arrangements things people will recognize,” Sanyer said. “Just fun pieces and nothing too taxing, we don’t have it arranged yet.”
The conductors are also already looking ahead to next season, considering adding a wind section to the orchestra.
“Obviously if we add a wind section, we’ll be more balanced,” Sanyer said. “If we want to do more substantial symphonic work, we need wind.”
Sanyer said she and the other two conductors started in 2019 with a big long list of songs they’d like to perform with the orchestra.
“When choosing music, we keep in mind the interests in the group,” she said. “Some are very comfortable with classical, others are interested in having it be fun, some are interested in challenging themselves technically.”
On a few occasions, the orchestra began working on a piece but the conductors then decided to wait on it, as it was taking more rehearsal time than expected – but they want to revisit those pieces in the future.
“People are okay with that,” Sanyer said. “There are different allowances of time needed to get comfortable with different pieces of music.”
The fact that all three of the conductors also have backgrounds as music educators helps them when choosing music and be open to trying things, and the three generally agree on each other’s choices, Sanyer said.
Having a trio of conductors keeps things interesting for the performers, she said, as each one has a different focus when they get up on the podium.
The no-auditions part of Verona Area Community Orchestra hasn’t created any issues, she said. For the most part, the instrumentalists can sit wherever they’re comfortable. Though, occasionally, a stronger or more confident player may get moved to the front to create a more visual performance for the audience.
Some members are skilled enough that they should consider auditioning for the Middleton Community or Madison Symphony orchestras.
“There are not too many orchestras around this area that are really truly just non-audition, come play and learn,” Sanyer said.
The group’s members comes from a range of generations, 18-years-old up through 72.
Once it hits its stride post-pandemic, the group is aiming to do three to four shows per year.
Despite some difficulties getting launched, Sanyer said the group has still been an inspiration.
“I think as a retired music teacher, it’s still wonderful to see how important people make music a part of their lives,” she said. “I’m impressed that while the pandemic scary or overwhelming at times, it hasn’t stopped us from living or being hopeful. I’ve been impressed we’ve been able to keep it going, people need it, so it’s great to be a part of.”