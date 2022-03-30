The Verona Area Community Orchestra are offering a free performance from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.
This will be the group’s first indoors concert since January of 2020.
The community is invited to join for this musical evening in the new Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way.
They will be performing music for strings by John Corigliano, Jesus Florido, Gustav Holst, John Rutter, and William Grant Still.
VACO is calling it a "celebratory mix of dance, love, and spring."
They will also be offering a performance of the Ukrainian National Anthem in solidarity with the country. Musicians will be wearing ribbons and VACO will take a free will offering to be donated to organizations helping with the relief effort.
Doors open at 7:15 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.