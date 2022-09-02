The Verona Area Community Orchestra is getting ready for its first 2022-23 season rehearsal on Sept. 7.
This season will feature a full orchestra with strings, winds, and percussion. VACO is still hoping to find viola, cello, bass, tuba, and percussion musicians, but most important at this time is the bass and tuba.
Rehearsals are held at Verona Area High School on Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
All string players are welcome to join. Other wind sections besides tuba are filled at this time, but VACO has started a waiting list.
If you would like to join the over 80 other musicians from the area to play Holst, Brahms, Bernstein, Copland and Weiss, email vacoverona@gmail.com or message facebook.com/veronaareaco.