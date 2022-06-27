If you are a musician looking for a community ensemble experience, the Verona Area Community Orchestra may be for you.
The VACO summer season for the string orchestra begins on July 20 and runs through August 10, which will include three rehearsals and conclude with a concert at Hometown U.S.A Festival Park, located near City Hall off of Lincoln Street.
The Verona Area Community Orchestra is a non-audition string ensemble.
“Let us know if you would like to join us,” VACO wrote on its Facebook page on June 12. “The music will fit the amount of rehearsal time.”
The group is also seeking to expand by adding wind players and percussionists later this year.
Interested individuals may contact VACO for an invite or to be waitlisted. While there are no auditions, there are some criteria for potential wind or percussion instrumentalists: those interested should be playing consistently, have played in an orchestra, can play on the level of Dvorak's “New World Symphony,” and are 18 years of age or older.
To express interest in joining, email vacoverona@gmail.com, call 608-516-1339, send a private message to facebook.com/veronaareaco, or mail P.O. Box 114 in Verona.