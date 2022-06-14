Verona Area Community Theater invites you to ‘be their guest; at their production of “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the award-winning 1991 Disney animated film and dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale.
“Beauty and the Beast” tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her quiet provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress.
The only way for the Beast to become human once again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. But there is a time limit. Once a magical rose loses all of its petals, all hope will be lost and he will stay the Beast forever.
The Beast’s enchanted household is populated by such beloved characters as Mrs. Potts the teapot, Lumiere the candelabra, Cogsworth the clock, and Chip the teacup. As Belle and the Beast grow to understand and befriend one another, the clock ticks and petals continue to fall off the enchanted rose – will they confess their love for one another before it is too late?
This production is a full-length show and features a cast of both adults and children.
Performances will be held at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
There are six shows scheduled. They will be at 7:30 p.m. on June 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, and at 2 p.m. on June 19.
Tickets are $15.75 for adults and $12.75 for students and senior citizens. Purchase tickets at vact.org/tickets.