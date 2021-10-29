For aspiring actors in high school who want to nail their next audition, Verona Area Community Theater is prepared to offer the tips and tricks of the trade at an upcoming workshop.
From 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, the organization is hosting an auditioning workshop for high schoolers where they will learn more about what goes on in a director's mind and what directors are looking for when people audition.
Attendees who have an audition song they’re preparing that they want feedback on or who want to better understand how to master a dance audition might also benefit from the workshop, according to the VACT website.
Attendees will have a chance to ask questions, get individualized constructive feedback and learn from three experts who understand what it's like to be on both sides of the audition table, the VACT website states.
The workshop will be broken down into three segments: a learning session about basic audition tips and tricks, individual music audition workshop with personalized feedback, and a group dance audition workshop with feedback.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination status must be shown upon arrival at the VACT building, 103 Lincoln St., and is required for participating in the audition workshop.
Attendees should bring sheet music in a binder for the vocal audition workshop and are asked to wear clothes they will feel comfortable moving around in, as well as a bottle of water.
Jazz shoes or comfortable closed-toe footwear is recommended for the dance portion of the workshop.
There is a registration fee of $50. To register and to view the biographies of the three instructors, visit vact.org/audition-workshop2021.
For more information email VACT education director Emma Vogel at emma@vact.org.