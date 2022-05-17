After more than two years absent from the stage, the Verona Area Concert Band aims to make a triumphant return on Thursday, May 19, with its free “Concert for a New Era.”
The group, which was established in late 2010 and held its first rehearsals in early 2011, last performed in February of 2020.
The group has been rehearsing together again since March in preparation for its first concert following the COVID-19 outbreak. Before the pandemic, the band performed for the public four times a year.
The Verona Area Concert Band is an all-volunteer wind and percussion ensemble, directed by Verona Area High School music educator Eric Anderson.
“Not to brag about the band, but they play challenging music and play it well,” Anderson said. “They’re pretty good — everyone is pretty committed to being there. Before the pandemic we had so many planned out shared ideas. I’m wanting to see what kind of band we can get back to being. It’s been phenomenal. What people in the audience will see and hear is how much we love band and love making music together. I hope they love seeing us perform, we really try to create engaging programs.”
As a primarily wind group, it had to make the difficult decision to delay rehearsals until it was safe to do so inside again. Anderson did not want to force the group to have to practice outside.
The free 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19 concert brings together several pieces with the connecting theme of “new era,” he said. That both represents moving past the worst of the pandemic and coming back together, and also celebrates the first concert the group will perform in the new high school at 234 Wildcat Way.
Not being able to say goodbye to the old high school on their own terms while also getting to have an inaugural performance in the new high school is bittersweet, VACB president Jeff Krueger said.
The group also couldn’t mark its 10-year anniversary last year.
The planned songs include “Fanfare for a New Era,” by Jack Stamp, which was written for Lt. Col. Lowell E. Graham and the United States Air Force Band; “First Suite in E-flat,” by Gustav Holst, which is considered to be the first major wind band composition of the 20th century, “Sing Gently,” by Eric Whitacre, which was composed for a choir to perform over video together at the beginning of the pandemic; “Olympiada,” by Samuel R. Hazo, intended to capture the energy exhibited at the Olympic Games, “Homeward Bound,” by Marta Keen and Jay Althouse, which has become an anthem for soldiers returning home; and “Tempered Steel,” by Charles Rochester Young, which has a driving urgency and adrenaline rush to its sound.
The First Suite by Holst was played at the band’s first ever concert in 2011, and will be performed on May 19 to honor the band's 10-year anniversary.
Each piece will be a part of the overall theme.
“Olympiada was written to be played during the Olympics, it’s a piece about persevering through difficult times and situations,” Anderson said. “Things are hard, but you’re to make it through to the end."
“Homeward Bound was going to be part of our last concert at the old high school to represent the start of a journey to our new home,” he added. “We played almost 40 concerts on that old stage, that’s really significant, and I taught there for 14 years. We were so connected to that place, I wanted to make sure we kept that connection to our old home. There are a lot of fond memories, it wasn’t like leaving a bad space. But our new space is nicer, newer, shinier.”
Tempered Steel will represent coming back stronger from a challenging time in life.
“It’s a massive piece of music, requiring everyone to be at the top of their game,” Anderson said.
Decade on stage
Over the years, every VACB concert has followed some theme including love and war, light and dark, the planets, wizards and witches, and “West Side Story.”
Anderson has been conducting the group since the beginning and Krueger joined the band’s percussion section in its second year and now is the board’s president.
The group has around 60 members at the present time. Some are recent VAHS alumni, at 19-years-old, and other members range up to as far as being in their 70s.
For this concert, Anderson still wanted to ensure social distancing to prioritize member health and safety, so he couldn’t offer as many musicians a spot as usual. Before the pandemic, the group had closer to 100 members.
While the group has had a few members get sick with COVID-19 every week, it has never been enough people to interrupt practice, they’ve been able to practice uninterrupted since March, Krueger said.
The group practices from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesdays at the high school. After the May 19 concert, they will next perform again on August 11. The band rehearses for around 10 to 12 weeks per concert, though for this first show they’ve had 15 weeks of practice.
“It was good to have a few more rehearsals this time, a lot of people haven’t played their instrument in the last two years,” Krueger said.
Finding harmony
Apart from just learning the music, the group has spent time getting to know each other as musicians again, and relearning how to make music together in-person again in a unified sound, Anderson said.
It has taken time to readjust how to make music together again, when much of music making during the pandemic was done over Zoom, if at all, Anderson said.
When the group first began over a decade ago, almost all of the members worked at Epic Software. While many members still do, the group has expanded over time. Today many area band or music teachers are members, as well as alumni of Verona’s high school band, parents of current or former students, retirees, and even a local science teacher.
“People find us, we have never really had to do a ton of recruiting,” Anderson said. “VACB is educational. At its core, it’s a group of people who want to be better at their instruments, better at ensemble.”
For Anderson, who is also the high school band director, he said it’s not just about making music, but also about building community around music.
“That connection in the community of 19-year-old kids making music together with 70-year-old kids is something I'm passionate about,” Anderson said. “There’s a sense of community we share.”
The group is funded by membership dues and community donations.
The group is also mutually beneficial with his high school classes, Anderson said. Donations from VACB help replace drumheads, purchase instruments, or repair equipment that otherwise wouldn’t or couldn’t be.
“A lot of it comes back to that Verona has a nice place that can support this band and that I am in a position to build those connections,” Anderson said.
People interested in joining the group can go to vacbmusic.org and fill out an interest form.