Verona Area High School’s Latino Nation will host an egg hunt fundraiser this weekend.
Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, students will host an egg hunt on the softball diamond at Sugar Creek Elementary School, 700 N. Main St. The community event, which will run until 3 p.m., will also feature raffles, bunnies, animal balloon making and food and drinks.
The event costs $5 per child, and it is highly recommended for children in attendance to bring a basket or other form of bag to carry eggs from the egg hunt.
For more information about the event, email Latino Nation adviser and event organizer Frank Rodriguez at rodriguf@verona.k12.wi.us.