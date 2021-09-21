A piece of the 1980s will be coming to the Verona Area High School’s stage this fall.

At 7 p.m. Oct. 7-9, and 2 p.m. Oct. 9, the high school theater department will put on the Tony Award -nominee for Best Musical “XANADU,” which was first adapted from the 1980 movie by the same name. The show will be the theater department’s first in-person show since March 2020, and the first performed to an audience in the new high school’s performing arts center, located at 234 Wildcat Way.

The plot of the musical follows the journey of Greek muse Kira (played by Bella Becker), who descends from the heavens into 1980 California to create the first roller disco after a human chalk artist named Sonny (Brennan Pelletier) draws her and her muse sisters. Kira’s sisters Calliope (Eva Perez) and Melpomene (Lora Reinfeldt) become jealous as she searches for “Xanadu,” something her father Zeus had promised to her, but prompt her banishment to Earth by making her fall for Sonny.

To create the roller disco, Kira and Sonny must convince real estate mogul Danny (Daniel Christian) to sell them an old theater to renovate, and their plans almost fall through until Kira reminds Danny of an old love interest, Kitty.

The musical is directed with Brian Cowing, with musical direction by high school choir teacher Heather Thorpe and orchestra by band teacher Eric Anderson.

General admission tickets for the show can be purchased for $15 a person at vahs.vbotickets.com.

For more information, go to vahs.vbotickets.com or email Lauri Halminiak at lauri.halminiak@verona.k12.wi.us.

