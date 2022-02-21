The Verona Area High School theater department will provide its first “dinner and a show” next month as it debuts its annual spring play.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, through Saturday, March 5, high school theater students will perform “Radium Girls,” a play inspired by a true story that features women who fall ill after being exposed to radium – a toxic chemical that was promoted in the early 1900s as a “miracle cure” but actually caused illness – and fought back against the company and the general public who were convinced it was safe. For the Thursday, March 3, show, the theater department and the high school culinary students will partner together to offer a pre-show dinner featuring 1920s cuisine at 6 p.m. in the high school’s atrium.
Masks are required for attendance, with the exception of when people are eating or drinking during the dinner, according to a show flyer.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for students and $12 for senior citizens for shows that do not include the pre-show dinner on March 3; for those interested in the dinner, the cost for both the show and the meal is $25 a person. Tickets can be purchased online at vahs.vbotickets.com.
The plot of “Radium Girls,” written by D.W. Gregory, revolves around the story of a woman, Grace Fryer (Ava Stevenson), who is charged with painting watch dials with radium after the public became enamored with the chemical’s bright green glow. She takes on the U.S. Radium Corporation and its owner, Arthur Roeder (Ruby Hicks), as her friends and family worry that her fight will backfire on her, an event description states.
Other characters such as other factory workers, company representatives and historical figures are played by Julia Beardsley, Payton Bystol, Katya Davitski, Kaitlyn Hockensmith, Sophie Hodkiewicz, Addy Killinger, Devin Korolewicz, DyShaun McDaniel, Amara Rea, and Annabel Showalter.
The show is being stage managed by Ja’niyah McClain with assistance from Sasha Henes. Students Maeve Sebastion, Fernando Xocua-Ocelotl, Leslie Alvarez and Luigi Santi have been doing the backstage coordination for the show.
“This story, while tragic and preventable, is ultimately an inspiring one,” show director Nicole Egger said. “These remarkable women, who chose with their dying breaths to fight back against a powerful corporation, were the catalyst for changing worker protection laws from which we still benefit.”