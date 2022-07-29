Verona Area Pre-K Story Time in the Park offers a variety of developmentally-appropriate activities for families to enjoy.
Story Time in the Park is open to all children ages six and under, accompanied by an adult or caregiver.
Older siblings are welcome to come and read to younger children.
The program is held at Belmar Hills Park, 2419 Dunns Marsh Terrace, at the corner of Jenewein Road and Red Arrow Trail, located adjacent to the Boys and Girls Club in Fitchburg.
The Story Times are scheduled from 3-3:45 p.m. on Mondays August 1, August 8,and August 15.
The program is organized by Verona Area First Five Years (VAFFY).
VAFFY is a Verona Area School District organization that works with community partners to provide individual and group support, resources, and programming to all families in the Verona and Fitchburg area with children up to age five years old.