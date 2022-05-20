The Verona Area School District (VASD) Board of Education continued to consider an operating referendum as part of a school district budget report at its Monday, May 16 meeting.
The board started exploring an operating referendum months ago, when assistant superintendent of business services Chad Wiese shared a draft 2022-23 budget plan.
That plan would necessitate permission from voters to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit through a fall 2022 referendum.
“At VASD, we prioritize having a budget plan that meets our operating needs, considers future capital needs, and respects our taxpayers with purposeful long-range planning,” Wiese said in a May 16 news release.
To lower the existing mill rate, VASD will leverage two Tax Incremental District (TID) closures and a growing tax base, Wiese said. District staff and board are recommending leveraging prepayment on a debt service fund (Fund 39) to provide taxing capacity in an instructional operating fund (Fund 10).
The state passes its budget that directs how districts can run every two years, Wiese told the Press on May 16. The 22-23 Budget will be year two of a two-year state budget.
Embedded in the state’s annual budget, the most important detail is the increase in revenue limit, which is given on a per-pupil basis, Wiese said.
Generally, the increase per pupil is at or near the rate of inflation. Increases allow school boards and districts to do long-term planning, Wiese said.
However, for this budget cycle, the State of Wisconsin gave schools a $0 per pupil increase. That was a result of being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and anticipating Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, which was one-time money related to the pandemic. Additionally, a year ago, nobody anticipated the approximately 7% inflation rate, Wiese said.
In Verona, the school district is “uniquely positioned” to consider an operating referendum asking local residents to exceed the state-imposed property tax revenue increase, Wiese said, because over the last four years since capital referendum for the new high school in 2017, the district has focused on keeping the mill rate as steady as possible, which allowed it the tax capacity to prepay some of its Fund 39 debt, early, above and beyond paying for the new high school.
“The school board made good decisions ahead of this, they were prepaying on debt to keep the mill rate steady and save on principal and interest,” he said. “We also had two TIDs that closed, one in Verona and one in Fitchburg, as part of a growing tax base, which provided us with $200 million in new value, which is another reason we can lower the mill rate. We always adjust the mill rate when bringing a new tax base on.”
Autumn ballot
The new operating capacity would come in the form of an operating referendum question on voters’ ballots, likely in fall 2022.
This would occur while maintaining the new lower mill rate for VASD taxpayers.
VASD’s projected mill rate will decrease from $12.64 to $11.78 per $1,000 of property value, with a maximum projected mill rate of $12.14 in the years to follow. This recommended lower mill rate would lessen the potential property increase related to increased property values.
Property valuation in the district is expected to increase 12.3 percent according to projections based on TID closures and housing market rate adjustments from the multiple municipalities served by the VASD.
The district’s move to decrease the mill rate on the portion of property owners’ taxes allocated to VASD will help offset the potential tax impact of increasing property values.
To prepare for 2022-23, the board has engaged in a dual-track budget planning process. Later this year, the board will pass two budgets—one reflecting a potential successful referendum and one reflecting a failed referendum. The projected mill rate will be $11.78 per $1,000 of property value in both budgets.
A key difference is that the budget version without a passing referendum will include a zero percent Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase in salaries for staff, while the budget scenario with a passing referendum will include a staff salary increase on pace with inflation.
“While we want to be careful not to underplay the immense complexity of how public education is funded, we also want to be as clear as we can about the potential ask of the community, which is ‘May we have your permission to spend the funds available to the district to operate rather than to pay ahead on our debt at the rate we have been?’,” Wiese said.
A “yes” vote on the potential referendum would mean VASD may use the available funds differently, while a “no” vote would mean VASD continues to use the available funds to pay ahead on facilities debt.
The board is not required to use all of the revenue authority that could be approved by a referendum. Instead, it may under-levy, or take less than the available tax increment in any year, if, for example, the state provides additional funding in future years, Wiese said.
“This is a referendum that gives our school permission to exceed state-imposed revenue limit, not that it’s permission we need to ask,” he said. “We have a $19 million revenue authority. The operating referendum question is to maintain what we’ve got, but make sure there’s some room to innovate, without looking at a budget cutting mode in the near future.”
Not passing an operating referendum would lead to tough budget decisions in the future, he said, with likely reductions that would impact current and new innovative programming, class sizes, compensation-related hiring, and staff retention.
Understanding mill rates
Mill rate is a taxing ratio, Wiese said, and for every $1,000 an assessor assesses your property value to be worth, the tax is broken into three chunks – one goes to Dane County, one to the Town or City of Verona, and one to the Verona Area School District.
The district has tried since 2017 to keep its portion of the mill rate neutral and from fluctuating, Wiese said.
Pre- the capital referendum in 2017, the rate was $11.98 and since has ranged from $12.64 to $12.88. But at the May 16 school board meeting, Wiese recommended drastically reducing the mill rate by almost a dollar ahead of the operating referendum ballot question.
The main reason for doing this is in anticipation of higher property valuation estimates coming.
“Most of us didn’t see this thing coming,” Wiese said of property values going up. “Which means single family homes could see a significant increase in taxes.”
The Verona Area School District’s own properties were valued at over $600 million this year, which Wiese said was a “historic” over 12 percent bump from last year.
Wiese said there are four parts to the message he wants the public to understand about the district’s proposal. First, the district finds itself in this situation because of the $0 per pupil increase from the state; second, the record high inflation has made the district have to consider how to compensate staff and not cut budgets or programs or increase students in classes; third, the district has the ability to do an operating referendum because of paying off debts on the high school early, so the referendum will have a neutral effect on the mill rate; and fourth, he’s proposing lowering the mill rate ahead of a referendum, because of prepayment on the capital project budget.
“Often people think if they pass a referendum, it means taxes go up, but all along I’ve been asking for a referendum without an increase in mill rate, to protect people who have seen increases in property values,” Wiese said. “We still want a world class school, and we’re cognizant the whole district has seen sky-high inflation and increased property values, so we want to keep taxes in check, but also not increase property taxes.”
Teacher compensation, and hiring and retaining good teachers is a portion of Wiese’s considerations, he said, and just as importantly, how the district can continue to keep offering good programming, while not having to put any innovative new ideas or strategic planning work on hold.
Competitive salaries
Per the 2011 Wisconsin Act 10, teachers can collectively bargain their salaries based on the cost-of-living or Consumer Price Index, which is trending to just over seven percent for next year, Wiese said.
“We’re treading water, keeping pace with the cost of living,” he said.
But, district teachers ratified their contract without an annual cost-of-living raise.
“Essentially we are in a hiring and salary freeze, but we’re not cutting staff,” Wiese said. “We haven’t added any either, even though we expect up to 100 more students next year. If the referendum passes, teachers will get a raise in relation to inflation, but not a raise in relation to CPI.”
For the most part, people have been “immensely” and “overwhelmingly” positive about his proposal, Wiese told the Press.
While the district can’t promise people their property taxes won’t go up if their property value is going up, Wiese said that by taking a big bite out of taxes ahead of a referendum by lowering the mill rate, it addresses most concerns. He reminded the Board that the school district only accounts for a portion of a property owner's overall tax bill. Other taxing authorities like municipalities and the county can also impact an overall property tax bill.
“The district looks at what it can do to keep taxes in check,” Wiese said.
While there was no vote on May 16, and at this point it is a recommendation from Wiese, it had “very favorable” feedback from the board, he said. They will vote on the preliminary budget on June 27. Additionally, the Board is expected to vote on an operating referendum question in July. If approved, the question would appear on the ballot in November.
“We want folks to understand that by saying yes, they are just giving us more flexibility to manage the same tax money, but in a different way,” Wiese said. “Essentially, we are asking to move a small portion of our debt service fund levy to an operational fund for programming and related staffing. . Our revenue received from property tax payers will not be impacted, but this will help maintain a thriving school district and community that people still want to live in.”