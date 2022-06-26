Do you like bourbon, like talking about bourbon, or like trying different bourbons? Maybe you just want to explore and see if you even like bourbon? If so, then the Verona Bourbon Club may be for you – it’s a group of folks that enjoy getting together to taste and talk about bourbon.
A Verona resident is trying to form a group of people that are bourbon enthusiasts to get together monthly to share and drink bourbon through events such as a blind tasting of Wisconsin bourbons. No level of expertise is required for membership, the only requirement is that you need to live in Verona.
The group started as a neighborhood club called Westridge Bourbon Club, but it’s now opening up to include more bourbon drinkers and recently changed its name to Verona Bourbon Club.
Join the Facebook group to get on the invite list for events at facebook.com/groups/279185854021194.
If you have any questions, message Peter Testory at facebook.com/peter.testory.