The American Legion Riders visited the American Legion Mason-Lindsay Post 385 in Verona on Saturday, June 25 as part of their Iroc’s Badger Fundraising Run.
The stop was part of the Riders’ three-day ride that took them to thirteen different Legion posts throughout Wisconsin, beginning at Post 555 in Sheboygan on June 24 and ending at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville on June 26.
Along the way, the riders collected donations for The Highground.
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park is a 155-acre Park whose mission is to “honor, educate, and heal our Veterans, families and all who visit,” its website states.
Located three miles west of Neillsville in central Wisconsin, it has become the Nation’s leading, and largest, manned Veterans Park, according to its website.
The total that the Riders gave the Highground on Sunday, June 26 was $34,300, of which $700 was collected while they were in Verona. There have been some additional donations since that time and the organization is still working on getting the grand total.
With donations still coming in, they believe the final total should be around $35,000.
The funds raised will go towards The Highground’s renovation. The Highground has numerous programs to support veterans, whether dealing with homelessness, post-traumatic stress disorder, or a physical disability.
“The Highground Veterans Memorial Park is a beautiful park-like setting that welcomes veterans, their families and all that wish to acknowledge what our Armed Forces have done to keep this land free and safe,” a description states. “The Highground has numerous programs to support vets. Whether dealing with homelessness, PTSD or a physical disability, they have created an atmosphere of healing and encouragement.”
The funds raised will help build a more adequate building to display artifacts, conduct indoor ceremonies when necessary and enlarge their museum and store, Verona Legion commander Stan Hook told the Press.
“We stopped at 13 American Legion posts over the course of three days,” American Legion Riders Association of Wisconsin secretary Randy Timms told the Press. “The routes we drove were approximately 600 miles with many riders totaling between 800 to 1,000 by the time they got home. My co-chair and I along with the Department Commander and Legion Rider president felt this was a tremendous success. And we’re beginning discussions for a similar event to be held next year.”
The American Legion Riders are known for completing charitable work, helping raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children's hospitals, schools, veterans homes, severely wounded servicemembers, and student scholarships, according to their website.
“We are not a motorcycle club. We are an association, a group of American Legion family members who ride for a cause and have been adopted as a program of the Americanism pillar of the Legion,” their website states. “Whether it is working together on veteran’s issues, participating in a local parade as a motorcycle color guard, raising funds for a veterans’ charity, or cruising together on a beautiful fall colored highway, the American Legion Riders program has provided enjoyment for members who share a common interest in motorcycling.
Currently, over 110,000 American Legion Riders meet across over 2,000 chapters, the website states.