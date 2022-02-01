50 years ago - 1972
• Mrs. Constance Armitage, a member of President Nixon’s Advisory Council on European Affairs, will be the featured speaker at the Dane County Republicans’ Women’s dinner on February 10. The dinner, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Park Motor Inn, is the Republic Women’s traditional husband-and-wife event. Tickets, at $5 per person, may be obtained from Ruth Sylvester, 304 S. Segoe Road, Madison, or Dane County Republican Headquarters.
• The Verona Area Education Association (VAEA) last Thursday asked for an approximate 12 percent increase of salary and fringe benefits in its first negotiations meeting with the Verona Board of Education. The starting teachers with a B.S. degree would receive $7,600 and the very highest teacher salary in the schedule could be up to $17,101 for a teacher with 13 years’ experience and a M.S. degree.
• Like a volcano, which begins with an underground rumble and then erupts into a full-scale roar, the rumblings about Verona’s Quasquicentennial this summer continue to grow louder and louder. What is a Quasquicentennial? A celebration of 125 years in the history of something or somebody. Verona, as of Feb. 17, will be 125 years old. Though the birthday is in February, the celebration will take place from June 30 through July 4, to capitalize on better weather, and a national holiday weekend - July 4th - which Verona started to celebrate actively about four years ago.
• Charles Montemayor with the Dane County Regional Planning Commission appeared before the Verona Board of Education Monday night and presented population projections to the year 1990 for the area within the boundaries of the school district. Montemayor’s figures placed 1990 figures as follows: Fitchburg (part that is in the Verona School District) 2,799. Middleton Township (part) 83. Springdale Township (part) 204. Verona Township, 3,174. Village of Verona, 3,653. Total projected population of the Verona Area School District, 10,090.
25 years ago - 1997
• The contaminated site which may have caused the difficulty for the TDS office a couple weeks ago is in the final stages of clean-up or remediation. However, there are several other sites in Verona that are also in the process of remediation. One of the most severe ones is the site of the former Kwik Trip. Pat McCutcheon is the remediation and redevelopment team supervisor for the South Central Regional Headquarters of the Department of Natural Resources. He says that at the Kwik Tip site, there is “very significant contamination in the groundwater” based on samples taken from three monitoring wells in February 1996. Kwik Trip offices in La Crosse declined to comment on the clean up.
• Verona’s 150th birthday party is scheduled for Sunday, February 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Verona Area High School gym and commons. Entertainment will be provided by Belleville’s Cactus Club Bluegrass Band from noon to 4 p.m. the VAHS Music Department will be playing from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the St. Andrew’s Church Men's Choir will sing from 12:30 to 1 p.m. They will specialize in songs from the 1840s and 1950s. From 1-3 p.m. a fiddle contest will bring out the best in any fiddler who wants to give it a shot. All ages and abilities are encouraged to get in the swing.
• It wasn't exactly All Day Kindergarten that was discussed Monday night at the Verona Area School Board meeting. The All Day Kindergarten issue was subsumed into another proposal which might lead into All Day Kindergarten.
• The Verona Area School District voted to eliminate enrichment classes in summer school this summer. At Monday evening's board meeting, VASD superintendent Bob Gilpatrick recommended the elimination, recognizing that staff will object to this loss of income and parents will have to provide their own summer enrichment opportunities. Remedial courses and special education courses will remain. Also, the middle school music program, which has become integral to the entire instrumental music program, will be left in place.
10 years ago - 2012
• Summer school could be getting an overhaul in the Verona Area School District. Officials are organizing a new style of summer school that, in part, harken back to the early 1990s, when more than 1,000 local kids would annually sign up for “enrichment” courses that went beyond remedial courses in math or literacy. The program was hugely popular – parents eager to register their kids even crashed the district’s phone system once in 1995. But after the state imposed revenue caps in 1993, the district slowly cut back funding for non-remedial school funding before pulling the plug altogether in 1997. Since then, the district has only offered remedial classes to roughly 300 kids annually in grades K-8 who are falling behind academically, plus a “credit recovery” option for high school kids who failed a course.
• In the past six months, Verona has approved almost as many apartment units – 200 – as it has in the previous seven years. That has some city leaders worried about the direction of the housing project and how it could shape the city’s future. Monday, is a discussion that was promised when alders reluctantly approved the controversial Harmony Hill complex in November, the Committee of the Whole considered a variety of options for providing more control over multifamily housing - including possibly limiting how much could be built.
• A man accused of burning down his Verona car service and sales business for insurance money was sentenced last week to two years' probation on reduced charges. Gary P. Holmquest of Montello appeared Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court and pleaded no contest to one count each of negligent handling of burning materials and obstructing an officer for his role in the Sept. 10, 2010 burning of Holmquest Motors on the 500 block of Bruce Street. A third count of criminal damage to poverty was dropped.