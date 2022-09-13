The Verona Fire Department is celebrating its 100th anniversary and to mark the occasion, it’s hosting an all-day event, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The day kicks-off with a 5K walk/run at 8 a.m. The starting line will be in between the Verona Ice Arena and Hometown USA Festival Park on the Military State Trail. Check out a little chunk of the City of Verona as you walk or run while supporting the Verona Fire Department. Registration is $20, register at runsignup.com/Race/WI/Verona/VeronaFireDepartment5KCentennialCelebration.
There will be a car show held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with judging by the fire department. For more information, contact Alex Miller at amiller@veronafire.com or 608-497-2907. There is no set registration fee, entry is by donation.
They will offer a regular cornhole tournament and a backyard division tournament for more novice players, $50 per team, to register contact Stacey at 608-213-8104 or madcitycornhole@yahoo.com.
A Firefighter Challenge will be held from 2-4 p.m. Any local firefighters up for a challenge are invited. They are looking for teams of four to battle it out against teams from different departments to test their skills and show off what their team can do. Email bmccright@veronafire.com to register your team. It's free, but teams have to bring their own gear.
At Hometown USA Community Park there will be additional festivities going on throughout the day including a dunk tank, waterfights, cornhole tournaments, food, and the event will conclude with an outdoor movie in the evening.
There are also Verona Fire Department Centennial themed stickers, coins, and can koozies available for a donation. It’s $2 for stickers or koozies, and $10 for coins.
Hometown USA Community Park is located adjacent to the Ice Arena (451 E. Verona Ave.) and City Hall (111 Lincoln St.)