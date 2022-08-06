The Verona Area High School’s class of 1972 reunion will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
The cost is $25 per person, which includes hors d'oeuvres. Send payment to John Scharer at 1103 Hewitt St. Neenah, WI 54956.
There will also be a cash bar.
In addition, there will be a memorabilia contest. Bring your photos/items that you would like to display. Cash prizes will be awarded.
The VAHS class of 1972 members are also invited to an informal gathering at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12, at Fifth Quarter, 161 Horizon Drive.
The class of 1972’s 50th reunion committee includes John Scharer (call 715-258-0612), Terry Halena (call 608-225-5948), Fritz Durst (call 608-712-9135) and John Winters (call 608-558-4821).