Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Lafayette, eastern Green Lake, western Fond du Lac, northern Green, eastern Columbia, Dane and western Dodge Counties through 1215 AM CDT... At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Lake Poygan to Wautoma to near Pardeeville to 6 miles southeast of Sauk City to 6 miles north of Darlington to 7 miles northeast of Balltown. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Beaver Dam, Stoughton, Waunakee, Waupun, Verona, Oregon, McFarland, Ripon, Monona, Windsor, Berlin, Columbus, Marshall, Darlington, Deforest and Cottage Grove. People attending The Crossfit Games in Madison should seek safe shelter immediately! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

.Southern Wisconsin is sitting in a moisture-rich environment. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start streaming into south central Wisconsin tonight, with slow-moving cells repeatedly tracking across the same areas. Impressive moisture in our atmosphere will be conducive for efficient rainfall rates. There could be a lull in widespread showers during the afternoon hours on Sunday, but another round of slow-moving showers and storms is likely for Sunday evening through Monday morning. Conditions are favorable for localized flash flooding and will ultimately depend on where the rounds of storms line up. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge and Jefferson. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Sunday through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with high rainfall rates are likely between tonight and Monday morning. The general expectation is for the first round to occur tonight and the second round to occur Sunday evening into Monday morning. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are possible. Uncertainty remains for where the highest rainfall amounts will occur. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&