Verona Area High School Pool offers both water exercise classes, open swim, and lap swim for older adults.
They have a competition pool as well as a warm water pool at 234 Wildcat Way.
City of Verona resident seniors, ages 62 and over qualify for a Gold Card which allows for no cost open swim and lap swim.
The cards must be acquired at Central Office, 700 N. Main Street.
Additionally, water exercise classes are just $1 per class.
Non-resident seniors, ages 62 and older can attend open swim and lap swim for $4 and attend water exercise classes for $2 a class.
If there is no school, for holidays, spring break or snow days, the pool is closed.
There are accessible spots available in Parking Lot D. Use the S9 entrance.
More information can be found at www.verona.k12.wi.us/Domain/19 or by calling 608-653-1065. Reservations for all pool activities is required.
The schedule for open swim and lap swim changes weekly and can be found at veronanat.recdesk.com or by calling 608-653-1065.