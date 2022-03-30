Verona histories for its 100th, 125th, and 150th anniversaries are now available on Recollection Wisconsin.
Verona Public Library reference librarian Mark Cullen digitizes historical materials which get published several times a year.
“One exciting feature: if you need to locate something specific, that keyword is now searchable,” Cullen said. “For example, ‘Miller’ can be found on multiple pages, including the family's historical anecdotes, as well as the advertisements for the grocery store.”
Access the materials at content.mpl.org/digital/collection/VeronaPL or recollectionwisconsin.org.