50 years ago
• A future needs study showed the village would over the next decade require a much larger water tank, 30 feet higher and six times as large as the 50,000-gallon tank in use at the time.
The new tower was built on West Verona Avenue, and over the past decade it has been supplemented by another 300,000-gallon tower and a third, just last year, of 500,000 gallons.
The old tank would eventually be removed at a cost of $6,000.
• The Park Board appealed to parents and students to find vandals who had been trashing the Harriet Park shelter, which was just a few years old.
The vandalism problem would continue on and off until 2006, when the city destroyed it and built a new one. The rationale was that hidden areas blocked off by walls attracted the miscreants.
• Rick Fetherston of Verona, a former Verona Press writer and photographer during high school and college, was chosen as Madison’s television newsman of the year by the Madison Press Club.
The previous year he had been chosen outstanding journalism student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
• Town taxpayers faced a 20% property tax increase, mainly due to the Dane County Board’s decision to raise their portion of the taxes by about 40%.
• The community began planning for its huge 125th anniversary celebration the following July.
• The village accepted a plan for a large series of apartments next to the industrial park. The homes, located along Berkley Road and Industrial Drive, had eight-, 10- and 12-unit buildings.
• Verona High School opened a new building addition housing physical education and music facilities.
40 years ago
• The Verona school board approved hiring a coordinator for using computers in schools.
A task force asked to look into using computers for education presented a survey showing that 90% of staff and 79% of students believed becoming computer literate would be a critical need going forward.
• Former city administrator Robert Pugh appealed and lost an attempt to earn unemployment compensation stemming from his Sept. 1 resignation.
Pugh claimed he was forced to resign because of a “deliberate strategy” on the part of the city, including “harassment.” Some alders disagreed, saying he did not\ handle being questioned or disagreed with, and Mayor Bill Pechan said he would have simply fired Pugh had he wanted him to leave. But at least one alder agreed with Pugh and said he was treated “badly.”
• The Town of Verona approved a more than 20% increase in its tax rates, mainly to pay for road repairs and construction.
The $122,900 budget for roads accounted for nearly half the town’s budget, and a more than 30 percent increase in the fire district budget also hurt.
• Ray Richardson, the original owner of the more than 100-year-old store now known as Miller and Sons Supermarket, turned 90. He was one of Verona’s longest-term residents.
• Former grocery store owner William Kunstman died at 86.
• Ald. Jane Pearcy opened a restaurant at 404 W. Verona Ave., called “The Feeding Station.”
30 years ago
• The Verona school board decided to drop its high school mascot name, the Indians.
The board took the action after a committee charged with exploring the possible name change told the school board it creates “harmful stereotypes … regardless of our intentions.”
It was the result of a national and statewide movement requested by tribal councils, and though many people expressed affinity for the original name, the board voted 6-1 to make Verona the first school in the state to make the switch.
The name had been around since the 1920s. A committee began meeting the next month to come up with the new name, which is now the Wildcats.
• The city continued negotiations on purchasing the historic Matts house, built around 1848 on the northeast corner of Verona and Main streets. It delayed a vote on purchasing the Italianate house multiple times and finally decided to lower its offer from $110,000 to $75,000.
The oldest standing structure in the city, it hosted multiple businesses over the years and finally the city purchased it in 2016 as part of planning for eventual expansion of the intersection and nearly tore it down before the Verona Area Historical Society and other interested residents persuaded alders to keep it.
The city later sold it to restoration specialist Troy Rost for $1, and it continues to be the site of small businesses.
• Alex R. Miller, a third-generation president at the Bank of Verona, retired after 44 years with the bank and 21 as president, passing along his seat on the board to his son, Alan.
Alan Miller eventually became president and stayed on until the bank was sold in 2006 to the State Bank of Cross Plains.
20 years ago
• In its search for a new Verona Area School District superintendent, the board of education announced a plan to survey administrators that reported directly to interim superintendent Bill Conzemius on his performance.
Conzemius would go on to serve as superintendent until his retirement in 2005. He still lives in the district.
• After more than three hours of discussion, the Verona Plan Commission agreed on the West Verona Plan, which was a final step in allowing Epic Systems Corp.’s move to get under way. At the meeting, council members remarked on the inability to predict what the area will look like in the future, and several compromises were made.
• State Rep. Rick Skindrud announced his district would receive the federal Technology for Educational Achievement grant, with Verona receiving $142,256 of the grant aimed at equipping schools for the 21st century.
• A press release from a County Board supervisor accused fellow supervisor Phil Salkin, a former Verona mayor, of accepting a $350 campaign contribution from an employee of Payne and Dolan, which was seeking approval for a gravel pit in the Town of Verona.
• A small fire at St. Andrew Catholic Church led to the discovery of a burglary. After a maintenance worker reported a vehicle leaving the scene of the fire, police extinguished it and discovered evidence, including several cash receipts, implicating an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in the burglary.
• The Verona Wildcats hockey team continued its unbeaten dominance after victories against Edgewood and Oregon brought their record to 8-0, 6-0 in conference play.
• Existing senior center director Diane Lanaville was selected over 18 other candidates to become Verona’s first director of the newly created department of Senior Services – the result of the disbanding of the city-town commission. Lanaville retired in 2014.
10 years ago
• The school board reluctantly approved a $1.2 million fix of the track and football field at Verona Area High School.
The low bid was more than $200,000 over previous estimates, and it did not include the artificial turf press box, concession stand or bathrooms that were hoped for. But it would add a lane to the track, add entry points and, most importantly, fix the drainage system that had been causing problems.
• Verona Vision Care got a fast-tracked approval to move across the street to a new building after five years on South Main Street.
• The Verona Mart convenience store at the southeast corner of Main Street and Verona Avenue was robbed at gunpoint.
• Federal prosecutors charged local florists Darren Ulatowski and Steve Schmidt with embezzling more than $350,000 from a Madison event planning company.
The two House of Flowers business partners both later pleaded guilty to some of the 22 charges. Schmidt would get 42 months in federal prison and Ulatowski would get 15 months.
• Brooke Richardson, a VAHS graduate and daughter of the football team’s head coach, got a souvenir from her favorite Packer, Jordy Nelson, after holding up a “Marry Me, Jordy” sign in the end zone of a game against the Oakland Raiders.
• More than 75 people turned out to examine and ask questions about the City of Madison’s upcoming project to rebuild County Hwy. M.
• The Verona Fire Department replaced its 23 year old tender truck -- which carries water to rural fires without hydrants -- with a new, $260,000 Pierce apparatus.
• Brava Magazine, run by 20-year resident Brad Zaugg, took ownership of the annual Hometown Days festival after the nonprofit, volunteer organization that had been running it for nearly four decades, Verona Community Betterment, dissolved two months earlier.
It would later become a Verona Area Chamber of Commerce event.
• Verona Area International School, a charter that teaches classes half in Chinese, extended its contract with the school district by five years.
• The city activated its first four automated electronic speed signs, two on Main Street and two on Whalen Road.