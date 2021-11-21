50 years ago
• The Verona Town Board made a resolution opposing establishment of a U.S. 12 bypass around Madison. More than 50 people spoke in opposition at a public hearing set up by the state Division of Highways.
“People don’t want more highways,” one person said.
The resolution recommended grading existing highways to accommodate the traffic “because of the loss of property valuation” and “adverse environmental effect.” Future Verona Town Chair Harland Dahlk sponsored a similar resolution at the County Board, where he was serving as supervisor, and it drew unanimous support.
• More than 200 people packed Verona Middle School to hear about plans to bring a UW-Health medical facility to Verona.
The program was to be headed by a second-year resident who lived in Verona. It opened on West Verona Avenue and many years later moved to its current location on North Nine Mound Road.
• A mobile X-ray machine visited Verona, offering free access to screening tests by a county medical team.
• Parents voted resoundingly not to form a middle school PTO. One person said “nonprofessionals should stay out of the businesses of education,” to a hearty applause.
40 years ago
• The Common Council held a hearing on whether city residents would rather accept a 21% increase in taxes or prefer to cut services.
Though residents and even alders appeared to get overwhelmed by the intricacies of the budget – including a “maintenance of effort” provision for library funding that would years later be removed – the general sentiment was to find a way to cut taxes.
As a result, the council reduced funding for the library, for pay raises and for some public works projects and borrowed to cover a tax-collection shortfall, ending up with a 3% hike.
• A special Fitch-Rona EMS committee settled a political debate that had threatened to cause Fitchburg to withdraw from the district.
The two municipalities employed separate fire departments, and while Verona used the popular Hurst “Jaws of Life” tool to extricate accident victims, Fitchburg firefighters used other tools. This caused problems during mutual aid scenes.
The committee decided that EMS personnel would decide which method to use to avoid “territorial disputes” and put the best tools to use in the right situations.
• The girls cross country team repeated as state champions in Class B.
The team, which had taken third place the year before that, was led by seniors Liz Teigen and Amy Sanborn and junior Shari Exo, who planned to spend her senior year in foreign exchange.
30 years ago
• The Verona Area High School’s newspaper debuted with a new name, the Courier, reflecting a current debate over the school’s 70-year-old athletic nickname, the Indians.
The previous title had been Indian Echoes, and the new title was the seventh name change the school paper had undergone. It is now called the Cat’s Eye.
A week later, a committee chosen to explore a possible name change said the high school’s Indian mascot should go.
• The school district’s educational initiatives were aired nationally on public television as part of a program highlighting strategic planning.
Film crews taped local classroom activities, the authentic assessment action team and a panel discussion with district officials.
• Town Chair Harland Dahlk was released from the hospital almost a month after being involved in a three-car accident and rupturing his spleen.
The 73-year-old, also a Dane County Board supervisor, was in intensive care for 17 days after the crash, on McKee Road.
• The state Department of Transportation presented final plans for the U.S. 18-151 bypass – planned for a 1996 completion – to about 125 residents, many of whom complained about noise or being displaced.
The $30 million project started in 1993 and was one of two options originally presented – with the other being a northern route.
• The city’s decision to reduce its surplus to $140,000 bothered some alders. After previously holding its surplus at 10 percent of the city’s budget, the new number rode the minimum 5% financial advisers recommended.
The city’s current surplus is calculated by a more complex formula but is much higher, around 25-30 percent of its roughly $6 million general fund.
• The boys cross country team won the state championship behind seniors Joe Badran and Jeff Schmidt, and the girls finished second.
• Mayor Bob Kasieta announced he would not seek a second term, choosing to instead challenge Dave Ripp for a seat on the County Board.
• A man with a gun held up a Sugar Creek Elementary School delivery driver for $20.
• A 19-year-old St. Olaf College student from Verona was seriously injured when his arm was caught in the spinning propeller of a small airplane. He had been trying to disconnect jumper cables after the plane was hooked up to a car battery for a jump-start.
• After about four months, construction on Main Street finally came to an end. The project, which closed one side of the street at a time, dealt with, among other things, a University of Iowa game against the Badgers that made already poor gameday traffic terrible.
20 years ago
• The city annexed 338 acres to the west to accommodate Epic System’s Corp.’s move to Verona.
At the time, the company of less than 600 employees estimated it would have about 2,000 in 10 years. It grew to more than 5,000 in that time and is near 10,000 today.
During a public forum discussing the neighborhood plan, residents of the Westridge neighborhood spoke out against plans to connect two neighborhood streets to the access road, now known as Northern Lights Road.
• More than 20 residents of Timber Lane attended a Town Board meeting, expressing concerns that the town was planning to strip the road of trees and make it a thoroughfare to Mount Horeb.
Town leaders said that worry was unfounded, that they had simply commissioned a study of how to fix the road that wouldn’t even be approved for a year or more.
• The city began exploring the possibility of expanding the library, with hopes of having a plan ready in spring 2002.
At the time, the library – located on North Franklin Street, just across from St. Andrew Catholic Church – had been in operation for more than 30 years. The new building would not be completed until 2006.
Its budget and circulation would more than quadruple in its first 10 years.
• The city broke ground on its new senior center, which would open the following year.
• The new McDonald’s restaurant on Horizon Drive had a busy opening weekend. With about 25 employees, managers were already talking about adding more, and more seating was being planned.
• The city granted a request for A&W/Long John Silver’s to serve beer. A Capitol Bank branch is now located in that spot.
• Eight Wildcat girls swimmers advanced to the state championships, where they placed 15th of 47 teams. Emily Holcomb led the team with a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke.
• The Wildcat football team advanced to the playoffs for the first time in eight years, losing in the round of eight.
10 years ago
• Less than 24 hours after the Verona Area High School football team won a playoff game, Jeffrey Schultz, 55, the father of one of its players, went missing and was later found floating in Fireman’s Park pond.
The team had organized a search party through social media after he didn’t return from a routine morning walk, and scores of people went looking all over the city for several hours before a 911 caller reported seeing the body at 5 p.m.
The team took its first loss of the season that weekend, falling 31-21 to Kenosha Bradford in the Level 4 playoffs, one win from the championship game, which Bradford later won.
• Mayor Jon Hochkammer broke a 4-4 tie to approve a set of 96 apartments, now called Siena Ridge, that had been aggressively opposed by most of the Harmony Hills neighborhood.
All four yes votes came from current or former members of the Plan Commission -- which had unanimously recommended approval -- and all four nos came from alders who had never served on the commission. Those who voted in favor pointed out that the decision to allow apartments there had been made years earlier.
• The volleyball team’s undefeated season came to an end with a five-set loss to Divine Savior Holy Angels in the state quarterfinals.
Team MVP Jillian Bauer, a senior outside hitter, would go on to play at UW-Green Bay and is now Verona’s coach.
• Maddy Nelson broke the school record in the 100-yard backstroke at the WIAA Division 1 state girls swimming meet, with a time of 57.81 seconds, to take sixth place.
She joined seven teammates at the meet, including the 200 freestyle relay team that finished 12th.
• Town administrator Rose Johnson resigned after 28 years in the position.
Earlier in the year, Sup. Josh Klein had tried to have her fired and her position eliminated, but the motion was ruled illegal and he did not run for re-election.
• For the fourth consecutive year, Miller and Sons Supermarket hosted the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign Kick-Off, a result of having brought in the most money in donations of any location in the county the previous year.
• Verona’s Anne Olson, 28, was released from jail after being charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the death of her infant son. Olson would later plead guilty and be sentenced to eight years in prison, a sentence that was stayed and discharged in April 2021.
• Epic introduced plans for its Farm Campus, three buildings designed to resemble a stable, a barn and a machine shed, just across Epic Lane from its still-working farm.
• Martha Lound turned 100 years old on Nov. 11, 2011, the second time she lived through the date 11/11/11. The Oregon resident was the oldest living Verona High School graduate.
• Members of the Lions Club planted a gingko tree in Tower Park in memory of longtime fellow member Keith Simmons.
• John Scharer self-published a book about the heyday of the downtown restaurant and bar his parents owned, the Eagle’s Nest.