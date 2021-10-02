50 years ago
• The Village Board raised minimum sizes for houses after residents expressed concerns about the size of seven small houses being built on North Main Street.
Residents and the board felt the Midland development, part of the government's 235 project and similar to one on the north side of U.S. Hwy. 18-151 west of the village, was far too crowded because of inadequate yards.
The new rules required a minimum 1,000 square feet for a three-bedroom home, 1,200 for a four-bedroom home and 8,400 square feet for a lot size, or about one-fifth of an acre. There are multiple zoning categories in Verona that allow homes on lots smaller than that today.
• The Village Board found itself in an embarrassing situation after the state Highway Department ordered it to close two driveways on Legion Street because they were too close to U.S. Hwy. 18-151.
The village had seven years earlier been told to close the driveways of the American Legion, formerly the Kamm Ann Inn, and Verona Liquor, formerly the Verona Milk Depot, if it wanted to open Legion Street to the highway. Both businesses changed hands since then, and the new owners were stuck with the result.
• The Town Board voted to post a 45 mph speed limit on Cross Country Road after 55 residents of Cross Country and neighboring streets signed a petition asking for speed limit studies on that and Raymond Road.
The state refused to recommend a limit for Raymond but proposed 45 for most of Cross Country. The board adopted a limit for the entire road, as well as a "stop ahead" sign at Nine Mound.
40 years ago
• The city and town both voted for carryout beer bans after a local anti-drinking group gathered supporters to give pleas to both governing bodies.
The city's action to support a 9 p.m.-to-9 a.m. ban was the fourth vote on the subject and the least controversial, at 7-1, after almost 100 people showed up. Though there were competing petitions and testimony on both sides in the city, action the previous week in the town (to draft an ordinance that was later adopted) helped reduce concerns about turning it into an "island" where people could just go nearby to get their alcohol.
The limitation remains in place in Verona and throughout most of the county today.
• The two cable franchises that had been racing each other to establish service in Verona – after about two years of the city waiting – agreed on a partnership.
Rather than fight for customers, the two agreed to split ownership of a new company, Verona Cablevision, 50-50, and the city agreed to accept it. The complication had been caused when TDS subsidiary Verona Cable was unable to obtain a waiver from the FCC, based on sister company Mount Vernon Telephone already providing service in the area.
The city gave up on the waiver and awarded a second franchise to Viking Cable, but before the second franchise could begin operation, Verona Cable got its waiver and began construction.
• The Verona Area School District showed a decline in student population for the first time in a decade – 12 fewer students to 1,834. Administrators anticipated it was the beginning of a trend.
• The girls cross country team became ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B.
30 years ago
• The Community Needs Committee – formed by Mayor Bob Kasieta to determine how to handle the city's growth – issued a variety of recommendations in its first report.
Among them, it said the city should hire a planner, begin a school substance abuse program and form a joint commission of city and town representatives to enhance cooperation and explore a city-town merger and develop a better sense of community identity. The committee narrowed 82 issues to a top seven.
The top recommendation, hiring a planner, was accomplished a couple years later, taking duties that had been performed by several people at City Hall. Other issues included more affordable housing, downtown redevelopment, traffic problems, youth programs and a senior center.
• The school board selected a committee to consider whether to change the name of the high school athletic teams from the Indians.
North American Tribal Councils had requested the change, but a petition with 1,500 signatures backed keeping the name. They are now the Wildcats.
• The Common Council approved tentative plans to build a 61-unit senior housing complex, pending the purchase of land where the school district's central office was.
Though some residents worried about increased traffic or danger to schoolkids, it was built and is now known as Sugar Creek Apartments.
• Jill Oplinger represented Verona Area High School's FFA chapter at the national FFA convention after being chosen as a regional finalist.
• The Chamber of Commerce held a street dance to blow off steam from the frustration of about two months’ worth of construction downtown. After the dance, thieves stole three kegs of beer and 20 plastic pitchers.
• The school district considered the elimination of letter grades as part of a wide-ranging study about remaking schools.
• Verona Area school board vice president Pat Sweeney announced his candidacy for state superintendent.
• Mount Vernon Telephone Company (now TDS) installed a digital switch for its 6,000 Verona area customers, allowing its system to handle more calls.
20 years ago
• After consulting with employees and negotiating with cities for months, Madison-based Epic Systems Corp. decided to move to Verona. It chose the 360-acre farm on the west side of the city over sites in Fitchburg and Middleton.
Employees wouldn't move in to its first buildings until four years later, when the company had almost tripled in size. The other possible choices for the 550-employee company included a 160-acre area in Fitchburg north of Irish Lane and west of U.S. Hwy. 14.
• The Town Board approved a resolution establishing a framework for cooperating with the city on land use and similar issues. The topic surfaced with the imminent decision of Epic to relocate, but the Town Board hoped to continue working together with the city even if Epic chose another location.
• A recall petition backed by a group calling itself SAVE succeeded in forcing elections of Gregg Miller and Nancy Horns. But the statutory scheduling of the potential primary and general election presented problems, with Thanksgiving and Christmas getting in the way.
• The Verona Area school board released a belated statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the July departure of superintendent Gregg Mowen. It said his relationship with staff was "severely strained" and that he didn't take criticism well and had a scattered approach to his work and communication with others.
• Payne and Dolan reapplied for a permit to build a gravel pit on the Hertel property on State Highway 69. It had been denied two years earlier by both the town and county. But after a long fight with neighbors and the town, it opened in 2005.
• Heavy winds knocked over trees and destroyed outbuildings in the Cross Country Heights neighborhood, but the storm was determined to not be a tornado.
• Stop and Go submitted plans to build a gas station at the corner of County Hwys. PB and M. A gas station is there now, a Kwik Trip, but it was approved in 2006 and built in 2008.
• The Verona Press launched its first website. It was shut down in 2006 and relaunched in 2007.
- Verona officer David Dresser was promoted to sergeant. He is now one of two lieutenants in the Verona Police Department.
10 years ago
• Leaks from a roofing project over the summer at Verona Area High School ruined the gym’s wooden floor and forced the school to replace it at an estimated cost of $124,000.
Though school staff and contractors mopped up the gym floor after each leak, officials said, some apparently got underneath and caused parts of it to warp.
• County Executive Joe Parisi joined representatives from area health care organizations and local hospitals in speaking at a forum on health care at Epic.
The stop was part of a series of listening sessions Parisi held over the summer as the county prepared its budget in light of the global recession.
• Residents of the Harmony Hills neighborhood protested a plan to build a 100-unit apartment complex, rather than a series of twinhomes, along County Hwy. M.
After months of debate, the city approved a modified version with 96 units, known as Siena Ridge.
• A former Verona resident was convicted of child trafficking after offering to pay a prostitute to make an 8 year old available for sex.
Paul M. Ketring, 40, was sentenced to a 7.5 year federal prison sentence, and Dane County added 20 years of probation.
• Verona’s football team scored six touchdowns as it handed No. 9 ranked Middleton its first loss of the season, 41-20. The Wildcats, ranked No. 4 heading into the game, would finish the regular season 9-0.
• The city chose Houston-based Waste Management for its new garbage and recycling contract, which involved placing 95-gallon bins at every home in the city and changing recycling to every two weeks.
• Dane County finished updates on the new Scheidegger Forest, a former county shooting range that was transformed into an old-growth nature area with trails, camping areas, a shelter built with reused lumber from the forest and interpretive signage.
• More than 11,000 people attended Epic’s annual Users Group Meetings, well over the previous record from the past year of just over 9,000.
• St. Vincent de Paul opened its new thrift store on Verona’s west side.
• A performance artist chronicling a walking journey from Tucson, Arizona, to Grand Rapids, Michigan, with a webcam on her head went through Paoli and Verona.
• Verona’s Home Talent League team won its first Night League championship since 2007.