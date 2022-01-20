50 years ago - 1972
• The village employees received a five and one-half pay increase Monday night authorized by the Village Board. Recommending the wage increase was Trustee Herbert Zurbuchen of the Village Wage Committee. Zurbuchen was careful not to reveal any of the employees' salaries in the very brief discussion that ensued.
• Verona’s QuasquiCentennial will be held from July 1-4, initial plans formed by the QuasquiCentennial committee indicate. Quasquicentennial is the official name for a 125th birthday celebration. Approximately 30 Verona area residents attended a meeting on January 6 at which they heard the report of Terry Rowell of Quincy, Illinois. Rowell said the company he represents, the John B. Rogers Co of Fostoria, Ohio, is the oldest firm in the nation that specializes in the promotion of community-wide functions. A chief attraction will be an historical spectacular that utilizes hundreds of people and tells in dramatic style the history of the Village.
• Reports from Village Clerk Martin Fiess and Treasurer William Dahlk indicate that five persons requested nomination papers to file for candidacy for one of three Village Trustee positions up for election. Those who requested nomination papers are Tom Riley, Fritz Frederickson, Linus Stampfl, Paul McQuillan and Ole Week, all of the Village. The law reads that if more than six candidates (in the case of three vacancies) file, the local municipality must hold a Primary run-off election.
• Verona High School basketball coach, Larry Pedracine, and wrestling coach, Jerry Dahlen, will be guests of the Verona Optimist Club at 6:30 p.m. for their dinner meeting at the Dugout. Several varsity team members from these sports will accompany the coaches who will discuss their team activities this season.
25 years ago - 1997
• Some tasks were not detailed in Verona Library director Griffiths’ job descriptions - tasks like tearing up old carpeting on her hands and knees, moving 40,000 objects from one place to another, or regularly getting on the business end of a toilet plunger. However, the Verona Public Library had begun to show its age, and over the last couple of weeks, Griffith has found herself doing these things. Over Christmas vacation, Griffith, some city employees, her staff and many volunteers have been rejuvenating Verona’s public library.
• The Verona Area School District Board voted to enlarge the enrollments on its two charter schools on Monday, Jan. 6. The New Century School will be allowed to expand its enrollment to 85. This was fine with its leader, June Coleman, who voiced support for slow growth in the name of stability and as a way to ensure that the charters will be around for a long time. This ensures growth of 31%. The Core Knowledge Charter School will be allowed to enlarge to an enrollment of 242 with the possibility of accepting up to 10 move-ins during the year of 1997-98. This represents growth of 61%.
• By now, few people haven't heard about the Dane County Regional Planning Commission's Vision 2020 plan to address the expected 100,000 person growth in the county during the next 25 years. The development of this transportation plan - essentially a guide for how the county will guide growth through the year 2020 - has been before the public in several comment sessions and before smaller groups of “stakeholders” for the past three years. Now the DCRPC is nearing completion of the plan and has a near final version that they are seeking comment on.
• When Mayor John Volker was running for office, he repeatedly stressed that Verona needs a new industrial park. Selecting a property and negotiating its purchase has been at the committee level for several months. City Council negotiated a purchase of about 19 acres of property owned by Randy Acker. The property lies southeast of the old wastewater treatment plant and north of the bypass. The council approved the purchase, after a discussion in closed session, with a vote of 6 to 1. Alderman Ed Ringgenberg dissented and Alderman Ken Zingg was absent. The counteroffer is $16,450 per acre for a total cost of about $312,550, depending on the final survey.
10 years ago - 2012
• The Verona Senior Center is undergoing a host of changes, some more visible than others, in order to provide better services to local senior citizens. Improvements to the exterior and interior of the buildings were made last year, and a national accreditation process is underway. The center hopes to make more exterior improvements next spring. Diane Lanaville, the center’s director, said the improvements will give the nearly 10-year-old senior center some new life. “We did this to revitalize things – to give us a little facelift,” Lanaville said. “We wanted to make better use of what we have.”
• A new charter school offering flexible schedules and more online instruction and on-the-job training could be in the works for the Verona Area School District. Though few details have been ironed out, Verona Area High School officials got the board’s blessing Monday to apply for a state education grant to help them plan a new charter school for high school students only. The school would open in the 2013-14 school year at the earliest, pending approval next year by the Verona Area School Board.
• Verona backers of the statewide effort to recall Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Rebecca Kleefisch turned in the last of 3,136 signatures on a petition drive that began Nov. 15. Volunteers and members of the Verona Area Citizen Action Coalition spent two months collecting signatures on street corners, at community events and by setting up a de facto headquarters at Tuvalu Coffeehouse in downtown Verona. The vast majority of signatures came from Verona residents, said organizer Emily Kolman.
• A local magazine publisher has made official its intention to revive Hometown Days. Verona’s 40-year-old annual festival was left for dead last fall after members of Verona Community Betterment voted to dissolve the nonprofit corporation and disburse its funds among a variety of community projects. After the Southwest Eagles hockey club’s parent organization decided in early November not to take it on, local businessman Brad Zaugg began exploring a for-profit venture with his company, Brava Enterprises, which publishes a women's lifestyle magazine and runs three annual expo events.
• Contractors began tearing down the former City Hall building Tuesday to make way for nothing in particular. The 12,000-square-foot building, which hasn’t housed city offices since 2008 and had failing climate control, was known as Brown’s Monument, after Mayor Richard Brown. When it was dedicated in 1980, some residents thought it was too big and gaudy for Verona, which had been a city for only two years and had just over 2,000 citizens.
• Nothing could have prepared Ben Mayers and Eric Pynnonen for their experience earlier this month at the Rose Bowl. When the two Verona Area High School graduates stepped onto the field in Pasadena, Calif., with over 300 members of the University of Wisconsin-Madison marching band Jan. 2, a sea of more than 90,000 people draped in red roared at their announcement. Although the band had played at seven games at Camp Randall Stadium (80,000 capacity), and a Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (63,000), the two freshmen said the awe of being a part of the history and tradition of the Rose Bowl was a memorable experience that words cannot describe.