The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair this month aimed at students and other job seekers.
The event will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Verona Area High School, 234 Wildcat Way, Verona.
Employees from a variety of industries will be present, with the target being retail and hospitality (hotels, restaurants and retail).
There will be full and part time jobs available. Attendees will also be eligible to enter a raffle to win Airpod pro earbuds among other prizes.
For information or to participate in the raffle, visit the chamber website at veronawi.com.