The Verona Lions Club has teamed up with the Verona Area School District’s social workers to invite the community to help them ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies for local children for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Verona Lions will be collecting school supplies and cash donations now through August 15 for students in the Verona Area School District.
“The donated school supplies will make a difference in the lives of our local
children and will give them the supplies they need to be successful in school,” project coordinator for the Verona Lions Club Sarah Kruger said. “Whether you donate a single notebook or a backpack, your donation will make a difference. Anything that you can do today will help a child tomorrow.”
You can drop off school supplies at Verona Vision Care (320 S. Main St.) or Sugar River United Methodist Church (415 W. Verona Ave.).
Lions will also pick up school supplies from your home, call 608-845-6067 to arrange.
For a School Supplies list by school, visit verona.k12.wi.us.
Cash donations are also welcome.
Checks can be mailed to:
Verona Lions Club
c/o Steve Ciha
465 Todd St.
Verona, WI 53593
During the 10 years of the ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supplies campaign, the Verona Lions have collected and donated nearly $27,000 worth of school supplies to the Verona schools.
For more information, email verona.lions@gmail.com or call 608-845-6067.