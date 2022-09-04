One of the Verona Lions Club’s missions is to educate the public about diabetes prevention and management.
As part of that mission, the club will hold a community event from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17th at the Verona Public Library.
The event will include blood glucose screening, blood pressure screening, one-on-one counseling to those interested in learning more about diabetes, and displays with helpful materials.
Healthcare professionals with experience in diabetes prevention and care will also be present.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Lions Club member Sarah Kruger at sarahtkruger@gmail.com or 608-239-8797.