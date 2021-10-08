The City of Verona will host two drug take-back events next week to help get unused prescription medication out of homes and away from those who might abuse them.

On Friday, Oct. 22, the department will host a take-back event from 8-10 a.m. at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St; the department will hold a second from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the police station parking lot, 111 Lincoln St. Both events will allow people to drop off unused or expired medication for free.

Unused medications are more susceptible to being accidentally ingested or misused, a news release from the department states, with rates of prescription drug abuse higher than cocaine, heroin and hallucinogens combined, based on the National Survey for Drug Use and Health. Drugs that are abused are often sourced from family and friends, the release states.

All pills should be emptied into a clear basic baggie prior to disposal, and prescription liquids and creams should be kept in their original packaging. The department will not accept any sharps such as needles or lancets, inhalers or anything kept under pressure.

For more information, call the police department at (608) 845-7623.

If You Go What: Drug take-back events When: 8-10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 Where: Verona Senior Center Oct. 22, 108 Paoli St.; Verona Police Station Oct. 23, 111 Lincoln St. Info: Call the police department at (608) 845-7623