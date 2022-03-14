On Feb. 4, the Verona Public Library received a certificate of commendation honoring them from Gov. Tony Evers.
The award came as a surprise to the library.
“Unfortunately, I don't have any background information to share about how it came about,” library director Stacey Burkart told the Press. “A representative from the governor's office dropped it off in-person.”
The Press reached out to the Governor’s office for more information.
“The certificate of commendation is just a token of appreciation from the governor for the critical role public libraries play in our communities, and every public library and library system in Wisconsin will receive one if they have not already from a member of our staff directly or through the mail,” Office of Governor Tony Evers research and press specialist Chet Agni told the Press. “A member of our staff was glad to hand-deliver a commendation to Verona Public Library on behalf of the governor recently.”
There are no specific requirements that a library has to meet in order to receive a commendation from the Governor, Agni said.
It just has to be a public library that is serving its community well, which the Governor believes is the case for all 460 or so public libraries in Wisconsin, including Verona Public Library, he said.
“We were very happy to receive this certificate of commendation from Governor Evers’ office,” the library wrote on its Facebook page. “Wisconsin is fortunate to have so many wonderful public libraries!”