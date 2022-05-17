The Verona Public Library is looking for teens entering grades seven and up to sit at a table in the children’s area and hand out coupons and prizes to kids during its upcoming summer reading program, June 1 through August 31.
Teens can volunteer anytime during the week and watch kids' faces light up as they reward youths for reading.
If teens are not available every week because of their own summer commitments such as camps or vacation, it’s no problem. Most teens only volunteer one or two hours per week. Teens may volunteer as much or as little as they are able.
“This is a chance to take part in your community in a fun way, and gain experience and references for anything from part-time jobs to scholarships or colleges,” the library states on its website. “Volunteering at the library looks great on all kinds of applications, and we are happy to create letters or sign paperwork documenting your volunteer time.”
Volunteers will be trained during pizza parties on May 31 and June 1.
“Please pass the word to your friends that we are looking for volunteers, too,” the library states. “Or consider volunteering with a friend. We happily accept groups of two at the listening table.”
The link to the registration form is located on the main web page at veronapubliclibrary.org, under ‘Teen Volunteer Application.’