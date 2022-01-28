Learn about Type 2 Diabetes – and how to either prevent it in the first place – with a program hosted by the Verona Public Library next week.
Staff from Wisconsin Health Literacy, a statewide organization that seeks to improve people’s understanding of medical information, especially for people who read at lower literacy levels, will host a program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, about Type 2 diabetes and ways to prevent it. The program will be held virtually and will require advance registration so that library staff can provide attendees with a link prior to the event.
Staff will cover topics such as understanding what Type 2 diabetes is and how it differs from Type 1, the risk factors and symptoms that come with diabetes and ways that people can prevent diabetes, an event description on the library’s website states. They’ll also talk about the differences between prediabetes, which is classified as having higher blood sugar levels that don’t rise to the level of a diabetes diagnosis, and diabetes, and how health insurance can help in treating diabetes.
Each attendee will receive an email with a link to a virtual workbook they can fill out.
The program is meant to be informative, and should not be used as a substitute for medical care or a confirmed diagnosis, the event description states.
For more information, visit the library’s website at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.