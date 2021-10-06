Learn about dementia and how to differentiate it from normal memory changes that occur as a person ages with a seminar later this month.
From 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Verona Public Library will host an in-person seminar led by Audrey Warrington, a dementia care specialist with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dane County in the library’s community room. During the Dementia 101 seminar, she’ll address what dementia entails, the factors that increase a person’s risk of developing dementia and resources that are available to people and their caregivers throughout the community.
Registration for the in-person seminar is required, as the library is limiting the amount of in-person seating in the community room.
For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.