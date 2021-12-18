For area youth who are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, the Verona Public Safety Cadet Post 2368 program is currently recruiting.
The program is open to young men and women between the ages of 14-20.
The group is involved in hands-on training in the general field of law enforcement as well as exploring and experiencing the fundamentals of a career in local law enforcement. This program couples hands-on learning opportunities in the field of policing along with volunteer service events that benefit the community.
The program strives to provide young adults with a wealth of experiences and education as they approach entry into the workforce, while also hoping to inspire those same young adults to consider careers as first responders, according to its Facebook page.
For more information on the program, contact Officer John Clay by emailing john.clay@ci.verona.wi.us or calling 608-845-7623.