The cycling portion of the Wisconsin Ironman is set to pass through Verona on on Sunday, Sept. 11th.
Multiple city streets will be affected according to the City of Verona Police Department, including Whalen Road, S. Main Street, Locust Street, Bruce Street, Paoli Street, Northern Lights Road, Nine Mound Road, Cross Country Road, N. Main Street, E. Verona Ave., and Old Highway PB.
The police department has requested that the intersection of Old Hwy PB at Whalen Road be avoided, if possible, as this is where the cyclists enter and leave the City, causing longer delays.
The ramps at US-151 at Paoli Street (Highway 69) will be closed for the duration of the race. Police recommend that US-151 be accessed via W. Verona Ave at Epic Lane, as this location is unaffected by the race.
The first cyclist usually enters the City on Whalen Rd. at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The last cyclist will pass through the City no later than 5:30 p.m.
Police ask that motorists plan accordingly for delays. Verona officers will be stationed at various intersections during the race to aid with traffic flow.