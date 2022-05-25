It’s fitting that on Earth Day, April 22, a group of five Verona Area School District students traveled northward to Rosholt, to compete in an environmentally-themed competition in topic areas including soils, land use, and forestry.
This was the second year that students from the district participated in the state-level Envirothon competition, which also holds national and international competitions.
The Science Club’s Envirothon team took second place in the Soils category and third in Forestry.
The five members of the team spent the day in Rosholt at the Wisconsin Land and Water
Conservation Association-sponsored competition, joining schools from across the state on a rainy, blustery spring day to prove their environmental mettle at various themed stations where they competed in multiple hands-on challenges.
The five team members were Senior year students Claire Lodico, Natalie Diller, and Kaitie Spencer, and Junior year students Emily Nunn and Laura Wang.
“One reason someone should join the Envirothon team is to gain some hands-on experience in fieldwork related to environmental science,” the team’s captain, Natalie Diller said.
The challenges included identifying tree species and measuring tree diameters in the woods. and assessing the engineering and agronomic properties of soils at the land use station.
Students also identified aquatic invertebrates and invasive plants, as well as wildlife pelts and tracks.
There were even written exams.
“Envirothon was a fun and educational opportunity that allowed me to meet new people, and learn more about environmental sciences,” team member Emily Nunn said.
The Verona team prepared for the competition by studying and researching the four different event categories – aquatic, soils, wildlife, forestry – and prepared for and delivered a timed 10-minute presentation on the topic of food waste.
The students were given three weeks to prepare their team presentations, which were based around the topic of “Waste to Resources.”
“The Current Issue team presentation provides an opportunity to join fundamental knowledge and reasoning ability to understand and articulate today’s critical environmental concerns,” the Wisconsin Envirothon website states.
This year’s Envirothon was a hybrid event, and the students delivered their team presentation virtually one week prior to the in-person competition.
In 2020 the Envirothon was canceled outright due to the pandemic and in 2021 the event was held fully virtually.
“Congrats to the Verona Envirothon team for their effort and success in learning about and being stewards of our earth,” Verona Science Club advisor and science teacher Hope Mikkelson said.
The Verona Science Club Envirothon Team took fifth place overall in the 2022 competition, out of nine statewide teams.
Sun Prairie High School’s FFA took the title of overall winner, and will represent Wisconsin at the National Envirothon taking place in July in Oxford, Ohio.
“Participating in Wisconsin Envirothon helps students develop knowledge and skills to either pursue careers in conservation or use their knowledge to preserve our natural resources in whatever civic and career choices that lie ahead,” the Wisconsin Envirothon website states.