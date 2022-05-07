Emma O., 3rd Grade, Verona Area International School
Banner13.png
Isabella T., 8th Grade, Core Knowledge Charter
Banner12.jpg
Tyler H., 6th Grade, Badger Ridge Middle
Banner11.jpg
Evelyn K., 4th Grade, Glacier Edge Elementary
Banner9.jpg
Allison S., 12th Grade, Verona Area High School
Banner8.jpg
Charlie S., 3rd Grade, Glacier Edge Elementary
Banner7.jpg
Violet F., 5th Grade, Country View Elementary
Banner6.jpg
Cara K., 1st Grade, Country View Elementary
Banner5.jpg
Eli N., 4th Grade, Sugar Creek Elementary
Banner4.jpg
Carrie S., 3rd Grade, Glacier Edge Elementary
Banner3.jpg
Elise B., 6th Grade, Badger Ridge Middle School
Banner2.jpg
Lillian B., 3rd Grade, Sugar Creek Elementary
Banner1.jpg
Grace T., 5th Grade, Glacier Edge Elementary
Banner22.jpg
Aida B., 4th Grade, Sugar Creek Elementary
Banner21.jpg
Lydia M., 4th Grade, Core Knowledge Charter
Banner20.jpg
Jozsef E., 4th Grade, New Century Charter
For the past six years, Verona Area Education Foundation has partnered with the City of Verona to install banners created by Verona Area School District students on light poles down Main Street and Verona Avenue.
The annual banner art contest is intended to recognize the “unique talents of student artists while also beautifying our city,” VAEF states.
This year, VAEF also partnered with the Verona Area Historical Society in recognition of the city’s 175th anniversary.
To honor that milestone, the banner contest theme was, “Verona: Past, Present and Future.”
The contest challenged youth artists to think about what elements of Verona’s history should be recognized and celebrated, their favorite aspects of the community today, or what they envision for the future of the city. Artists could choose any one of these elements or a combination of them.
The artworks could be created from any medium including paint, pencil, chalk, photography, and fiber art.
The contest theme was announced in November and submissions were accepted into January. The submissions were evaluated by a committee including members of the VAEF, Verona Historical Society, city representatives and local artists.
The 22 winning artworks will be printed onto 20-inch by 40-inch banners and hung downtown this spring. The banners included historical motifs, namely a Ho-Chunk scroll design and a saber-tooth tiger, icons of the present day like the Wildcat mascot in a face mask, and visions of the future such as the Matts House becoming the Verona Innovation Center.
The winning banner art will also be made available to purchase on several commemorative items including mugs, T-shirts, and note cards with proceeds from the project helping to fund the VAEF grant program, which benefits VASD students and teachers across the district.