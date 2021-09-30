If you’ve been seeing an unfamiliar face around Verona the past two months accompanying the familiar face of pastor Nathan Strutz, you might have already met Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church’s latest intern, Daniel Spaude.
Spaude, an intern pastor – formally known as a vicar – is the 12th to work under Strutz at Resurrection.
Hailing from Antigo, ministry is in his blood. Both of his brothers are also pastors while both of his sisters are married to pastors, and his father has been a pastor for 39 years.
It was Spaude’s father who inspired him to become a pastor, as well.
His one-year-term in Verona began July 29, and despite being an internship, it’s not an academic year to get A’s on a report card, but more so a year to meet people and get to know their stories, he told the Press.
“It’s always challenging to meet new people – in a good way – I mean that in the best way possible,” he said. “Dane County is quite different than the county I grew up in – everyone has different personalities. I want to get to know everyone, know their stories, what makes them tick.”
Resurrection is a part of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, one of the three largest denominations in the Lutheran church that the majority of North American congregations belong to.
In the Wisconsin synod, all pastors are male and attend seminary at either Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota, or the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon.
It’s a long road to be a pastor in the synod, Spaude said, requiring eight years of study. He is now in his sixth year at Martin Luther College in a class of 35 men.
“I compare it to a marathon,” he said. “You have to pace yourself. Sometimes it can be tough to pace myself – I have a lot more years of ministry coming up. I can’t do it all in one day – I need to take time to refresh and refocus on being a young person.”
So when he’s not serving at Resurrection’s two campuses in Verona and Monroe, he likes to ride his bike around Verona and enjoys weightlifting and going to the gym nearly every day. He also began playing guitar during the pandemic, though he cautions it’s just a creative outlet and he’s not any good at it.
But his greatest passion is being around people, which is why he wants to become a pastor. He recently got to visit a man in a hospital and prayed with him.
“It was good to see how God’s word touched him and the comfort he got – that guy was going through some pain,” Spaude said.
And God’s word has been encouraging and comforting in his own life, Spaude said.
That was particularly important when he had an open-heart surgery in the third grade. Without it, he said, he’d have died by the time he was 20, and he continues to thank God for the successful procedure.
Personal touch
The Wisconsin synod has around 1,200 congregations nationwide, but only around 30 vicars a year, Strutz told the Press. So he feels “quite blessed” that Resurrection has been selected to host an intern pastor for all 12 years he’s been at the church.
Each one brings their own personalities and passions to the role, he said – and they all grow during their year serving.
“All have been good men who have served faithfully,” he said. “Everyone just has their own gifts and uses them well. The most exciting thing I notice year after year is the growth and improvement that takes place – no matter where a guy is at the beginning of the year, I see improvement.”
It’s exciting for Strutz to see how the ministry at Resurrection changes to meet the vicar’s gifts, he said. One previous intern was enthusiastic about in-home Bible studies, while another was eager to start a church soccer camp.
And as their confidence grows and the year progresses, the vicars are given more responsibility, Strutz said. They begin by writing and delivering one sermon a month, but by the end of the internship are preparing three sermons a month.
Working with the vicars keeps Strutz feeling young, he said, as most are around 25 or 26 years old.
“It’s a window into how people in that age group think and what some of the newer trends are,” he said.
Each year, Resurrection has to apply to host a vicar, and Strutz believes it’s the positive past experiences of the interns that keeps getting Verona re-selected, as each one completes an exit survey about the congregation and community.
Many ways to serve
Spaude’s six years at Martin Luther College have taken him to Georgia, North Carolina and New York City to work and minister.
But he said the location of where he serves isn’t so important to him as just having an opportunity to spread the message of the gospels – that Jesus died for everyone’s sins. He said that message gives him a lot of comfort in his life and hopes it gives comfort to those who haven’t heard that message yet.
But evangelizing isn’t the only way to serve God, Spaude said, there is an abundance of ways from holding a door for someone to putting on a community event.
Strutz hopes every vicar takes a part of the lessons learned at Resurrection with them wherever they end up, which he said is far and wide – some of those who have served in Verona have since landed in Alaska and Florida.
And Spaude said he has already been moved by Resurrection, particularly how passionate they are.
“I’m not sure I have ever seen another church like this,” he said. “Resurrection has that mindset of reaching out to people – they are so hardworking about teaching people about Jesus.”