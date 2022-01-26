With cabin fever starting to creep in, adults and youngsters alike can embark on a city-wide scavenger hunt for the second year in a row.
The City of Verona’s recreation department is again sponsoring its Snowflake Hunt, where 16 snowflakes are hidden in the community that unscrambled, will spell a message. Upon completion of the scavenger hunt, participants will be entered in a drawing to win an unspecified prize.
The scavenger hunt officially started as of Monday, Jan. 24, and participants will have three weeks to complete the challenge. Finished scavenger hunt sheets have to be submitted to the city by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 to be entered into the prize drawing.
To participate, people can print out a scavenger hunt sheet off of the city’s website under the Recreation department’s landing page, or pick up a sheet in at City Center, 111 Lincoln St. To complete the scavenger hunt after finding all snowflakes and unscrambling the message, people can drop their finished sheets off in the dropbox in the City Center parking lot.
For more information, visit the recreation department’s website at ci.verona.wi.us/736/Snowflake-Hunt.