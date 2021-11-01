Verona Senior Center hosting Veterans Day events Nov. 11

The Verona Senior Center is hosting events to commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, marks 100 years since the entombment of the World War I Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.
A flag raising ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at Hometown Junction, located at 101 Railroad St., starts it off at 11 a.m., led by American Legion Post 385 Commander Stan Hook. Verona Area High School students Lora Reinfeldt and Eva Perez will sing the National Anthem, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by American Legion Post 385 Auxiliary president Shannon Churchill.
Following the ceremony, the senior center, 108 Paoli St., will host a free drive-thru lunch for veterans and their spouses. Family members and friends can also partake in this meal for $6/meal. To reserve a meal, call the center at 608-845-7471 and please RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 3.