Celebrate the year’s spookiest season with a Halloween magic show at the Verona Senior Center later this month.
Magician Galen Metz, also known as The Amazing Mr. Magic, will host his magic show at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Verona Senior Center. Metz has performed at parties and festival events, including Hometown Days, and teaches magic lessons to both children and adults.
Attendees can choose to register for a lunch from TNT Catering during the performance, which must be reserved by Wednesday, Oct. 20. The meal costs $6. If a meal is not being served, attending the performance is free.
Advance registration for the magic show is encouraged. Masks are required to attend an in-house program due to Public Health Madison and Dane County’s indoor mask mandate that applies regardless of vaccination status.
For more information, visit the senior center’s website at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call the senior center at (608) 845-7471.