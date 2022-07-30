On July 25, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced awards totaling $482,516 combined across four Dane County PARC and Ride grant recipients, which included $186,025 for the City of Verona.
The Partners for Recreation and Conservation (PARC) and Ride Bicycle Grant Program provides matching funds to develop new regional bicycle playgrounds or regional bicycle/pedestrian trails that are identified in either the Dane County Parks and Open Space Plan, the Madison Area Transportation Planning Board Transportation Improvement Plan, or in the Bike Dane Initiative.
The standard grant amount is typically up to 50 percent of the project costs. The grant program is open to Dane County towns, villages, cities, nonprofit organizations, school districts, universities, metropolitan planning organizations, and tribal governments.
The program provides matching grants to municipalities or groups interested in expanding trail interconnectivity throughout Dane County.
The City of Verona was awarded the largest allocation out of the four 2022 grant recipients.
It is set to receive $186,025 for its Eastside Interceptor Gravity Sewer Trail project. This paved bike path will run from County Trunk Highway M to Arbor Vitae Place located along the southside of Badger Mill Creek. It will be constructed as part of Verona’s Eastside Interceptor Gravity Sewer project that will ultimately connect to the Military Ridge State Trail and the Ice Age Junction Trail. The total estimated project cost is $372,050, according to the news release.
Besides for Verona, the other three funded projects are in the Village of Cottage Grove ($83,991), the City of Fitchburg ($150,000), and the City of Madison ($62,500).
“Dane County has an expansive network of bike trails, and we are always excited to have communities come forward with plans to expand or enhance trails through the PARC and Ride Grant Program,” Parisi wrote in a July 25 news release. “Congratulations to this year’s recipients. Through these partnerships, we are able to enhance Dane County residents’ quality of life and create new opportunities to explore the outdoors.”
Grants were awarded to capital projects that expanded bike trail interconnectivity, created destination-oriented regional bike trails and skills-building areas such as bicycle parks, playgrounds, and pump tracks, and improved bike safety, the news release states.
Trail projects needed to provide a regional trail connection, as identified in the 2018-2023 Dane County Parks and Open Space Plan, and could include associated amenities such as trailheads, parking areas, signage, and safety facilities.
The four projects announced as funded on July 25 were submitted through a 2021 grant application cycle and the funds were appropriated in the 2022 County Budget.
Funding for each cycle of the grant program is established through the annual county budget process and may not be offered every year.
Applicants were eligible to receive grants matching up to 50 percent of a project’s costs to offset bike trail design, engineering, and construction expenses.
A resolution to approve these project allocations was introduced at the July 21 Dane County Board meeting and is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.