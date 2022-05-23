Celebrate National Scavenger Hunt Day with a stroll down Verona's Main Street while solving a mystery – the “Mystery the Stolen Scoop.”
In this interactive, public game, participants are challenged to find the 12 ice cream signs hung at businesses on Main Street in Verona to solve the mystery.
All signs will be visible from outside of the businesses and be located between Kismet Books and Verona Vision Care at business locations on Main Street.
Once solved, players can turn in their completed player cards at the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Verona Ave., to be entered into a prize drawing.
The prizes include gift cards to Miller and Sons Supermarket, Purple Goose gift store, Icki Sticki, The Sow's Ear coffee shop, and local restaurants, as well as a Kismet Books tote bag and a locally-made book pillow.
Player cards can be picked during business hours at the Verona Chamber of Commerce, Kismet Books (101 N. Main St.), or Icki Sticki (103 S. Main St.)
Participants may also send the Verona Chamber a picture of their player card through a Facebook message to be entered into the prize drawing.
The game will run from May 23-30. Prize winners will be drawn on May 31.
For more information, visit treehouse21.com/icecream-hunt.