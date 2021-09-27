The Verona Public Library’s summer reading program registration increased this year from 2020, with 1,755 children and 264 teens registered.
The program continued to use Beanstack, a reading tracking app, which they implemented in 2020. Kids and teens recorded a total of 1,453,455 minutes spent reading, while children ages 0-5 were read 34,570 books.
The library held a mix of in-person and virtual events and the childrens’ area of the library was reopened to the public.
“That made a big difference because then kids were able to really come in and browse and get their own choices, which is really helpful for families and kids,” erona Public Library head of youth services and assistant director Julie Harrison told the Press.
This year’s participation was down from 2019, when 2,927 children and 346 teens registered. In 2020, registration had dropped to 1,100 children and 149 teens.
Harrison said that she is happy with the turnout this summer, despite the continuing pandemic.
“I think the beginning of the summer did seem a little busier, and then I think as the Delta variant got more prevalent, it did seem like maybe people were not coming in quite as much toward the end of summer,” Harrison said.