January 15, 1991 should have been a relaxing, reflective birthday for newly 65-year old Helen Gurkow, as she reached Medicaid eligibility age.
But instead of swapping stories and cake with generations of friends and relatives, she was half a world away in a war zone in Saudi Arabia, risking her life as part of a massive U.S-led invasion force.
For Gurkow, it was just the cap on a trailblazing career that took her around the state, and around the world.
The Lancaster native grew up helping her dad run the family grocery store. Graduating high school in 1944, she decided to attend the University of Illinois. Gurkow eventually returned to Grant County, but not before achieving groundbreaking accomplishments in a field long dominated by men.
“I knew if I didn't get far enough away and got homesick, I'd come home and I'd be stuck in my dad’s business,” she told the Press earlier this year.
In college, she developed her interests in anatomy and medicine, and decided to go on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to earn a Master’s Degree, focusing on the workings of the human ear. After eight years, she finally earned a Ph.D..
“I spent a good many years there, and I kind of figured they didn't want to give a woman a Ph.D.in those days, I don’t know,” she said.
While at UW, part of her training was teaching freshman microscopic and neural anatomy, which she picked up quickly.
“I love teaching, because those kids are so wanting to learn,” she said.
Gurkow wanted to continue as a researcher, but her professor said a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree was needed to receive federal grant funding.
“I said, ‘I guess I’ll have to get one of them, too,” Gurkow said, and soon applied and was accepted to the MD program at Marquette University in Milwaukee. There, she found that in the entire four-year program, there were only two other women out of several hundred students.
While Gurkow was used to being in mostly male surroundings, she found some things she wasn’t used to, including a key requirement for her job -- drawing blood.
“The resident asked each of us what we were afraid of doing, and I said, ‘I'm afraid to draw blood, I don't know how,’” she said. “(They said) ‘Then you're getting here at 7 o'clock every morning.’ And I did that for two weeks, and I never had any trouble drawing blood after that.”
Gurkow earned her M.D. from Marquette in 1962 and returned to Madison, where she immediately ran into some resistance when she tried to find surgical residency at Madison General Hospital.
“I got all this hemming and hawing and finally they asked me if I'm sure I wanted it and finally I said, ‘Damn it, I would not ask for it if I didn’t want it,’” she said.
And she got it - becoming the first woman to do surgical residency at the hospital.
“Oh, God, I loved surgery,” Gurkow said. “It was the thing of going in and fixing it, and taking out and seeing how things are.”
Still, she faced more obstacles as the only woman in a male-dominated environment, but she could hold her own.
“I finished my first surgery, went to the doctors lounge and of course, one of the residents started telling dirty stories,” she said. “The resident physician said, ‘Just a minute -- my daughter is thinking of medical school, and you don't have to tell a dirty joke.
“I said, ‘ I'm sorry sir, but I grew up around farmers and I can tell you some pretty good stories.’”
Back home again
When she finally finished her schooling and apprenticeships, Gurkow decided to come home to open a family practice in Platteville, just down the road from Lancaster, where her parents still operated their store.
“I was there for about 22 years,” she said. “I loved delivering babies.”
It was during that time that she got an unexpected taste of life in the U.S. Army that would considerably change her career trajectory.
In 1979, the State Medical Society sent out a letter to all the doctors stating that the Wisconsin National Guard was so short of physicians they couldn't get their enlistee physicals, Gurkow said. Doctors could sign up for just one year.
So she did, but ended up enjoying the experience so much, she re-enlisted, serving in the Army National Guard 147th Aviation Regiment’s 13th Evacuation Hospital from 1983 until her time expired -- or so she thought -- in 1990. As always, Gurkow took her training seriously and learned to be a flight surgeon -- the first National Guardswoman to graduate from flight surgeon school.
“If you remember ‘Paladin’ on the old show ‘Have Gun, Will Travel?’” she said. “On a little card I had ‘Have stethoscope, will travel.”
Little did she know how far that would be.
When Iraq invaded Kuwait on Aug. 2, 1990, she had phased out of the service, but could be called back into service during wartime. By January 1991 the United States was mobilizing for exactly that, and the 13th Evacuation Hospital was activated and tasked to head to Saudi Arabia, where coalition forces were rapidly building up for Operation Desert Storm.
The day the ground war started -- Jan. 15, 1991 -- she turned 65 year old.
“It was very frightening, we didn't know what to expect.”
Off to war
Gurkow was stationed in Saudi Arabia for around three months, working out of Army hospital tents in the desert, treating U.S. service members. As the only non-specialist on the staff, she handled outpatient work and “all the minor stuff,” working from seven in the morning to four or five in the afternoon.
But even dealing with relatively minor injuries in a war zone kept her plenty busy, though.
“These kids, of course, were getting hurt,” she said. “The girls were running around driving trucks in 120 degree temperatures, and some guys were trying to see how far a jeep can jump over a sand dune.”
As it turned out, Gurkow's main nemesis in the Saudi Arabian desert wasn’t the threat of an Iraqi missile attack, but sandstorms -- something she didn’t experience growing up in southwestern Wisconsin. She said they happened every week, including an exceptionally violent storm that left her permanently injured -- on the day before she left, no less.
“We were in a GP large (Army general purpose tent), which is 20 (foot) by 40 (foot), and you couldn't see your hand in front of you, the wind was blowing,” Gurkow said. “All of a sudden, the tent goes airborne and threw me down, and one of the big posts came down and whacked me in the back, and I’ve had back problems ever since.”
“I keep telling the VA (Veterans Administration), because that cost them a lot of money in the last 20 years,” she chuckled. “I said they shouldn't send old ladies off to war.”